Shane Bieber Trade Destinations: Top 3 landing spots for former Cy Young Award winner

Shane Bieber has been one the best pitchers in the MLB over the past five seasons, which makes it inconceivable that the Cleveland Guardians could trade him away. However, anyone that knows the Guardians, they have been willing to move on from their stars quicker than most franchises, which was exemplified when the team traded Francisco Lindor to the New York Mets in 2021.

While it may make sense for the Guardians to hang on to Shane Bieber, the former Cy Young Award winner will be looking to secure a lucrative long-term extension sooner rather than later.

Although Cleveland signed star Jose Ramirez to a massive extension, they may not be willing to do so for Bieber, who will be arbitration-eligible at the end of the 2023 season, while becoming an unrestricted free agent in 2025.

"Realistically what would you trade Shane Bieber for?" - @MoreForYou_CLE

It may be in the best interest of the team this season while his trade value is potentially at its highest. His velocity has dipped in recent years, which may motivate the team to move on before it becomes an issue. Here's a look at three potential trade destinations for Shane Bieber if the Guardians decide to pull the trigger.

#1 - The New York Yankees could find themselves in the Shane Bieber sweepstakes

While the New York Yankees have been solid this season, posting a 30-22, they currently sit third in the American League East. The Bronx Bombers are one of the World Series favorites from the AL, however, adding the former Cy Young winner could push them over the top.

"Yankees should trade for Shane bieber he would be amazing for this roster. and hes not really injured much so he would be good for us" - @meiser_david

Cleveland will likely be looking to add prospects to their solid young core, something that the Yankees seemingly have an unlimited supply of. The likes of Jasson Dominguez could be an intriguing piece for the club to acquire.

#2 - The Boston Red Sox could bring Bieber to the AL East

This may not be welcome news for Yankees fans who just read the section above, but the Boston Red Sox could be the ideal landing spot for Bieber. The Red Sox are without a bona fide ace with Chris Sale battling through inconsistencies and injuries, enter Shane Bieber, who could become their next superstar starter.

I'm fucking sick to my stomach. Shane Bieber is getting dealt in the trade deadline and he's going to be a #RedSox , that's the only destination I see him going into.I'm fucking sick to my stomach. Shane Bieber is getting dealt in the trade deadline and he's going to be a #RedSox, that's the only destination I see him going into.I'm fucking sick to my stomach.

"Shane Bieber is getting dealt in the trade deadline and he's going to be a #RedSox, that's the only destination I see him going into. I'm fucking sick to my stomach." - @YankeesFanDR

The Red Sox, who were expected to struggle throughout the 2023 campaign, have been one of the most surprising teams in the MLB. Thanks to the likes of Masataka Yoshida and Rafael Devers, Boston has a solid core that can quickly turn them into contenders again. The acquisition of Bieber would not only fit their timeline but also help speed up that process.

#3 - The Los Angeles Dodgers may need Bieber as much as he needs them

One of the top teams in the MLB, the Los Angeles Dodgers pitching rotation has been ravaged by injuries, with Walker Buehler, Dustin May, and Julio Urias all currently sitting on the IL.

If Bieber were to be dealt this season, many believe it would be at or near the MLB trade deadline, however, given the state of the Dodgers' current rotation, it could motivate them to act quickly. While many around the league might be disappointed to see the Dodgers get a star such as Bieber, they have a plethora of interesting pieces to get it done.

