In 2021, Philadelphia Phillies right fielder and designated hitter Bryce Harper took home his second career NL MVP award. Juan Soto took to his Instagram to congratulate Harper with a heartwarming message.

In 2021, Juan was playing with the Washington Nationals, a division rival of the Philadelphia Phillies. Bryce and Juan used to be teammates while playing for the Nationals before the reigning MVP signed with the Phillies in 2019.

As per the results published by the Baseball Writers' Association of America, Bryce received 17 of the 30 first-place votes to win the NL MVP 2021. Juan, on the other hand, received six first-place votes and finished in second place.

Juan did not show any signs of resentment despite losing the NL MVP honor and, instead, paid tribute to Bryce on Instagram by writing:

"Congratulations to my former teammate Bryce Harper. Enjoy your second MVP, much love! Thank you for everything…I’ll see you next year!!!!"

Juan's sportsmanship is truly applaudable!

Philadelphia Phillies' Bryce Harper won the NLCS MVP 2022

Bryce blasted the go-ahead home run to win Most Valuable Player honors in the bottom of the eighth inning in Game 5 of the NLCS.

"BRYCE HARPER LEGACY HOME RUN." - @Sports Center

The moonshot was so incredible that Bryce was impressed with his feat.

He said:

"Oh my gosh, I just did that."

Bryce even impressed himself yesterday. "Oh my gosh, I just did that."Bryce even impressed himself yesterday. #Postseason "Oh my gosh, I just did that." Bryce even impressed himself yesterday. #Postseason https://t.co/toMIRZrvQW

"Bryce even impressed himself yesterday." - @MLB

With the Philadelphia Phillies' 4-3 win over the San Diego Padres at Citizens Bank Park, Bryce helped his team land a spot in the World Series after 13 long years.

