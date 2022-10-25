Reigning NL MVP and now NLCS MVP Bryce Harper is so good that he actually failed to grasp how sensational of a postseason he's been having. When you're as good as he is, it is sometimes be hard to believe it yourself.

With his Philadelphia Phillies trailing in Game 5 of the NLCS against the San Diego Padres, Harper smacked a go-ahead two-run 382-foot home run that blew the proverbial roof off Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia. Looking at the replay and seeing the crowd's reaction, the superstar slugger couldn't believe what had just happened.

The home run was so superb that it had to be replayed and shared through multiple angles.

It was Bryce Harper's fifth home run of the postseason and was ultimately the coup de grace in the San Diego Padres' postseason hopes. Had they prevented the reigning MVP's home run, they could have held on to win the game and extended the series back at Petco Park in San Diego.

Bryce Harper's insane postseason stats

Harper's electric postseason continues into the Fall Classic. At the time of this writing, the 30-year-old has recorded 18 hits, five home runs, and 11 RBIs in 43 at-bats. This give's the NLCS MVP an absurd .419/.444/.907 and an OPS of 1.351.

With Harper's bat scorching hot, along with some help from Kyle Schwarber and Rhys Hoskins, it would be interesting to see how the prolific Houston Astros pitching staff shut down the Phillies' high-octane batting lineup.

