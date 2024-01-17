"Enough with this zoom stuff" "No one watching that" - Yankees fans agitated as team to introduce Marcus Stroman via Zoom presentation

Marcus Stroman officially signed his deal with the New York Yankees on Wednesday. The two sides agreed to a two-year, $37 million contract to bring the fiery righty to the Bronx.

Stroman should be a great addition behind a rotation that could be excellent this upcoming season. On Wednesday, the team announced that they would be introducing him via Zoom on Thursday, per Bryan Hoch.

This is the same method the team used when introducing All-Star outfielder Juan Soto last month. Soto will join the Bronx Bombers on a one-year, $31 million deal for the 2024 season.

While fans are excited to see how successful Stroman can be with the club, they are not enthusiastic about him being introduced via Zoom. It takes a lot of the fun out of the press conference.

"Enough with this zoom stuff man it's so underwhelming" one fan tweeted on X.

"No one watching that" another fan tweeted.

Yankees fans want to see Stroman introduced live in New York with management and the front office staff. They are confident nobody will tune into the press conference on Thursday.

Fans see the Zoom press conferences as being a bit lazy. It was fine during the pandemic when there was no other option, but that is not the case anymore.

Yankees rotation could be fantastic with Marcus Stroman

Marcus Stroman will join a Yankees' rotation that includes Gerrit Cole, who is coming off a Cy Young season. Last season, Cole started 33 games, compiling a 15-4 record with an AL-leading 2.63 ERA.

For Stroman, he is coming off a solid season of his own. While battling injuries, he compiled a 10-9 record with a 3.95 ERA throughout 136.2 innings of work. He also posted a 0.6 HR9, nearly tying a career-high.

This rotation could be great if pitchers like Carlos Rodon and Nestor Cortes can stay healthy and perform like the fanbase believes they can.

However, whether the team is done adding to the rotation is uncertain. There are conflicting reports on whether the team is still engaged in the markets for Blake Snell or Jordan Montgomery.

Adding either of the pitchers alongside the other moves they made this offseason would bring joy to fans. The Bronx Bombers are coming off one of the most lackluster seasons they have had lately and will be looking to bounce back.

