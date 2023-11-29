Erick Fedde Free Agency Rumors: Former top prospect flirting with MLB return following MVP triumph in KBO

Erick Fedde was once a top prospect and a first-round draft pick, but his MLB career fizzled out. The pitcher couldn't make much of an impact before heading to South Korea, but a return could be on the way. Following an award-winning season, Fedde reportedly has interest from the MLB as well as the Korea Baseball Organization this offseason.

Per recent reports, Fedde is getting offers from MLB teams and could be in line for a substantial raise from his KBO team, the NC Dinos. He will have to decide whether to stay or leave, but this was a choice he didn't have when he initially came to South Korea.

As per Yonhap News Agency, Fedde said this about his MLB prospects after earning the 2023 KBO MVP trophy:

"There's so many unknowns. I really haven't had even time to talk much to the Dinos. You know, I have a great agent. They're going to work it out and I'm excited to see what happens. I'm going to try to do what's best for me and my family for my career."

His agent is Scott Boras, who represents some of the top MLB players, including Jordan Montgomery. Boras went so far as to say that Erick Fedde was the "most popular free agent" in baseball.

Based on reports, the maximum raise the former Washington Nationals ace could see from the NC Dinos is a $4.1 million salary, which would be up from the $1 million he earned for his inaugural season in the league.

Erick Fedde deciding on leaving KBO this offseason

The best players in the KBO often make it over to the MLB. It is rare for the league's top player to be an ex-MLB player, but that's what happened with 30-year-old Fedde.

Erick Fedde could be on his way back to MLB

Usually, KBO players who struggle in the MLB might eventually make it to South Korea or the NBL, but they don't go back to Major League Baseball.

Fedde will reportedly have the option of doing just that. He said:

"NC will always have a special place in my heart no matter what happens. This organization has been so good to me and I will always speak highly of them no matter what in the future."

Right now, it's unclear which way Fedde is leaning.

