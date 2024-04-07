"Espada's lineups have got to be the worst in team's history" - Astros fans furious following another humiliating 7-2 defeat against Texas Rangers

The Texas Rangers have landed another humiliating loss to the Houston Astros as they won their second game in the ongoing series on Saturday. The Astros have had a bad start to the season, losing seven of nine games but the loss in the ongoing series will hurt them the most.

Following a 10-2 Friday loss, the Astros dropped the ball again, losing 7-2 on Saturday. It seems the Rangers have gotten some hold of how to get past the most consistent team in the AL in the last five years.

Astros fans were furious after their loss and took to Twitter to vent their frustrations. One blamed newly appointed manager Joe Espada for the slow start to the season. Dusty Baker retired from his managerial career following the ALCS loss to the Rangers last year.

"Espadas lineups have got to be the worst in Astros history," one fan said.

"Y’all are nothing without dusty," one fan is missing Baker.

Some took hilarious ways to mock the loss:

"That trash was bad," another fan said.

Rangers land the second punch on the Astros pitching

If the 10-2 humiliation was not enough, the Rangers dialed it back in 24 hours. The Globe Life Field saw another havoc of Rangers hitters on Astros pitching.

Jonathan Patrick France started the ball game for the Astros. He pitched 5.2 innings, allowing eight hits, three earned runs, two walks and four strikeouts.

The game was truly balanced (3-2 in favor of the home team) until the Rangers hitter took over in the eighth. Ryan Pressly, who came in as a setup pitcher, gave up five hits and four earned runs while retiring only one batter before being pulled off.

The Rangers scored four runs in the eighth to take the game out of the grasp of the Astros. Closer Jose Leclerc came in the ninth to close out the inning.

For the Rangers, it was a collective batting effort. Every batter in the starting lineup at least had a hit, with Marcus Semien, Corey Seager, Adolis Garcia, Wyatt Langford, Jonah Heim and Leody Taveras each having an RBI.

The four-game series continues on Sunday as the Joe Espada group waits to avenge their losses.

