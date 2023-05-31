Ethan Salas Contract Details: Breaking down Padres young sensation's salary details in 2023

Ethan Salas seems to be creating quite the buzz. The San Diego Padres' international signee has been billed as the next big thing for the team.

It was recently announced that the 16-year-old has been designated to Low Class-A Lake Elsinore Storm, part of the San Diego system.

The Venezuelan youngster has shown some special skills with the bat and possesses a strong arm that will help his defensive game. Salas was signed by the Padres for a massive $5.6 million contract, just days after the international signing window was opened. This was the biggest contract given to anyone this season.

Just two days before his 17th birthday, Salas was designated to an affiliate team. This would mark the first time since 2013 that a 16-year-old will skip rookie seasons and directly join a professional side.

The last person to achieve this feat was Julio Urias for the Los Angeles Dodgers who had signed him from the Mexico City Red Devils’ youth academy for just $450,000.

In comparison, Ethan Salas' fee is the third highest Padres expenditure for an international signing since Adrián Morejón ($11 million) and Jorge Oña ($7 million) in July 2016, before the MLB started the hard-cap era.

Now teams only get a $5,825,500 bonus pool, of which San Diego has spent the entirety on Salas.

Ethan Salas' scouting report suggests the youngster is already on track for the MLB

The San Diego Padres have already used the youngster in a Cactus League game in the spring. Salas' scouting report detailed his prowess and he is expected to build on it in the future.

"The Padres have had Salas work with Major Leaguers -- including Yu Darvish -- in early bullpens because his receiving, blocking, hands, communication skills and overall movement behind the plate are already so advanced. His ability to pop out of the crouch and utilize impressive arm strength should also help him limit the running game," the Scouting report read.

The 16-year-old sensation is expected to get his MLB debut soon. He would have likely already started off his professional career if not for a shoulder injury that kept him out of action.

