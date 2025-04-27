Eugenio Suarez warned of potential drug tests after 4-homer explosion vs Braves

Arizona Diamondbacks slugger Eugenio Suarez had a game of a lifetime tonight against the Atlanta Braves. The former All-Star smashed four home runs as he finished the game by going a perfect 4-for-4 with five RBIs. His career game then triggered jokes and warnings from fans that he might be drug tested due to his immense display of power.

Suarez cemented himself in the history books by recording just the 19th four-home run game in MLB history. Coincidentally, the last one to do such a feat was a Diamondbacks player himself, in the form of J.D. Martinez who did it for the Serpents against the Los Angeles Dodgers on September 4, 2017.

Fans took to social media site X to discuss Eugenio Suarez's historic game. Albeit, with a twist of humor:

"I know an impending drug test when I see one. what is he on??!" A fan questioned.

"Hope he’s ready to pee," a fan stated.

"He getting tested before he even goes home lmao," one fan pointed out.

MLB fans continued to humorously berate Suarez for his amazing achievement.

"Ok guys…. 4 in a row? Is no one suspicious?" A fan interrogated.

"TEST HIM," one fan commanded.

"He’s gonna have to take a piss in a cup as soon as the game ends," one fan noted.

Despite of a game for the history books, Suarez's effort was all for naught as the D'backs fell to the Braves.

Diamondbacks falter to the Braves in Eugenio Suarez's career game

In what was a see-saw battle that went to extras, the Arizona Diamondbacks manage to toil away Eugenio Suarez's four-homer game as they lost to the visiting Atlanta Braves, 8-7.

D'backs starter Merrill Kelly outdueled his opposite number Grant Holmes as the former gave up just two earned runs on four base hits via homers in his six inning outing. In contrast, Holmes surrendered three home runs to Eugenio Suarez and six earned runs in total in 5.2 innings.

With Suarez's four-home run output, the D'backs became just the fourth team in league history to have multiple indicidual players who tallied four home runs in a game.

However, only Gabriel Moreno chipped in on the effort with his two RBIs along with Suarez's five compared to the Braves who had a consolidated effort on offense with five different players each driving home at least one run.

The D'backs' bullpen didn't hold up their end of the bargain either as Ryan Thompson, Jalen Beeks, and Justin Martinez each surrendered runs to spoil the historic night for Suarez and hand the victory to the Braves.

