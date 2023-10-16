Late in the ALCS Game 1, Texas Rangers' rookie Evan Carter made one of the most outrageous plays all postseason. With a deep fly ball heading into the nook out in left field at Minute Maid Park, he backed up as far as he could before leaping and stretching back to rob Alex Bregman of extra bases and the first RBI of the game.

He fired the ball back in as Jose Altuve raced back to first. He made it back to the bag with ease, but there was a catch. The infielder rounded second, thinking the ball was going to drop.

Upon returning to first, the Houston Astros infielder did not touch second. With a tag applied to the base, he was called out after a review. It was a stunning double play helmed by Carter's insane catch.

It impressed the entire world, even Carter's own wife. Kaylen Carter shared the image of the highlight to her Instagram story with the caption:

"You're unreal."

She tagged Carter, who has been instrumental in getting the Rangers to this point of his rookie season. They were able to take Game 1 behind a sterling Jordan Montgomery, but that play almost reversed the momentum to Houston.

Had Carter not caught it, the deficit would have been reduced to 2-1 with the tying run standing on second base, if not third depending on the carom off the wall. It saved the game and gave the Rangers a massive 1-0 series lead on the road.

The entire baseball world was taken aback by Evan Carter's stellar defense. He's more known for offense, but his defensive play might be the biggest of the entire postseason for Texas.

Even his wife, who has seen him do countless impressive feats on the diamond, was stunned almost speechless by his improbable catch. What will he and the Astros do in Game 2?