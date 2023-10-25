After the Texas Rangers’ notable win in the ALCS and their successful entry to the World Series for the first time since 2011, Evan Carter’s wife took to Instagram to celebrate his win. Kaylen Shell Carter posted a series of photos of her with her husband at the Minute Maid Park celebrating his win.

She wrote on Instagram:

“On cloud 9!! My sweet hubby, I couldn’t be more proud of you! World Series what??? Count us in!!!🏆❤️🫶🏻🤩 #WorldSeries2023”

Instagram users and Texas Rangers fans also couldn’t contain their excitement and filled Kaylen’s post with appreciation and love for the player and his wife.

“Without you, there isn’t no even carter ! Thank you!!” – wrote an admirer on Instagram

“Congratulations!!! 👏👏👏😍” – wrote an Instagram user

“So happy for you guys!! 🤍” – wrote a fan on Instagram

“What dreams are made of 🫶🏼 love you both! Go rangers ❤️💙” – wrote another admirer on Instagram

Source: Instagram

Carter also replied to his wife’s post on Instagram.

“Wouldn’t be here without you!!” – Evan Carter

Source: Instagram

Carter’s middle school love turned wife, Kaylen Shell, is known for showing immense support for her baseball star husband. She is often seen cheering for #32 at Texas Rangers games. Kaylen consistently posts supportive stories and photos for Evan Carter on her Instagram handle.

Evan Carter’s baseball career

Texas Rangers rookie Evan Carter did not have a smooth journey to the MLB. Being a 2020 high school graduate, the player’s senior season was cut short due to the pandemic. He was unfortunate to attend only a few showcases.

After playing 246 games in the minors, Evan was called up for the big leagues this season. However, his name did not make it to many big teams’ rosters.

To many people’s surprise, Carter made it to the Texas Rangers’ roster as they saw his spark and gave him an opportunity.

Ever since his debut, Carter’s exceptional performance has made the Texas Rangers’ name shine brighter.