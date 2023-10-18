Texas Rangers rookie Evan Carter has been phenomenal during his short time in the big leagues this season. He has been excellent with the bat, on the basepaths, and in the field.

However, his path to Major League Baseball was a hard one. As a 2020 high school graduate, he was among the many who had their senior season cut short due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

There was a time when he was not sure what his future had in store for him ahead of the 2020 MLB Draft. He had committed to Duke University but would recant that commitment when his name was called in the second round of the draft.

"We thought he was way better than the industry thought," said Rangers scouting director Kip Fagg.

Many scratched their heads when the Rangers took Carter in the second round. He was not a player on many teams' boards, but Texas knew he could develop into something special.

After being drafted, it would not take Evan Carter long to show the front office that they did not make a mistake drafting him. He spent 246 games in the minors before being called up to the big leagues this season.

Evan Carter has the Rangers looking like a juggernaut

Evan Carter and the Texas Rangers have the Houston Astros shaken through two games. They are up 2-0 in the series, with veteran hurler Max Scherzer returning from injury.

They have put themselves in a great spot to finish out the series. They are two games from moving on to the World Series, and the next two games will be played at home at Globe Life Field.

Not many predicted that the Astros would be the team with their backs against the wall given their playoff experience. However, they have not been able to get the ball rolling.

Pitching has been key for Texas in the postseason so far. They held the Tampa Bay Rays to just one run in the Wild Card series and outscored the Baltimore Orioles 21-11.

Jordan Montgomery and Nathan Eovaldi have stepped up, with Scherzer making his way back. Now, all eyes will be on Scherzer as he tries to keep the momentum going.

However, Houston swept Texas at Globe Life Field in the season's final month. They will need to do this to keep their postseason hopes alive.