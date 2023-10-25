Evan Carter's wife Kaylen beaming with pride after Rangers' turnaround: "Proud of my 32 and entire team for fighting so hard"

The Texas Rangers won Game 6 against the Houston Astros on October 23rd and Evan Carter’s wife, Kaylen Shell Carter, took it to Instagram to celebrate her husband's win.

She posted a story on her official Instagram to cheer for #32 (Evan Carter’s jersey number) and the Texas Rangers. Her story was posted with the caption:

“Proud of my 32 and entire team for fighting so hard"

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Source: Instagram

Evan Jason Carter plays as an outfielder for the Texas Rangers of Major League Baseball. After acing his years at the Minors, the 21-year-old player recently got promoted to the MLB in September this year. The talented Evan Carter even received the Rangers’ Minor League Player of the Year award in 2022 for his exceptional performance.

Carter has earned great experience in observing the ball in the minors. He has an experience of 97 games, .284 hits, 12 home runs, 15 doubles and six triples.

A peek into the love life of Evan Carter

Evan Carter is married to Kaylen Shell. The talented Number 32 turned his middle school sweetheart into his wife on December 17th, 2022. The couple dated for a long time before tying the knot.

Kaylen is known for being supportive of her husband. She is often seen cheering for him at his games and also shows immense support for her #32 on Instagram.

Kaylen has posted a picture of her sporting a Texas Rangers blue varsity jacket, a white top and a white cap with #32 written all over. The wife posted this story to cheer for Evan Carter and the Rangers for their final ALCS Game 7 with the caption:

“ALCS Game 7…Let’s go 32…Let’s go Rangers”

Source: Instagram