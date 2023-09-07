Who is Evan Carter? Everything you need to know about Rangers prospect set to make MLB debut

On Thursday, the Texas Rangers announced they had promoted prospect outfielder Evan Carter to the big leagues. He will take the roster spot of Adolis Garcia, who is headed to the 10-day IL with a right patellar tendon strain.

When Carter touches the field, it will be his MLB debut. He is the team's top prospect and a consensus top-15 prospect in the league. Fans should be excited for his arrival.

Carter has been seeing the ball well in the minors. He played in 97 games for the Frisco RoughRiders, hitting .284 with 12 home runs, 15 doubles, and six triples. In a few games in Triple-A with the Round Rock Express, he hit .353 through 34 at-bats.

Evan Carter can be a huge help to the Texas Rangers

For the Texas Rangers, the last thing they wanted to see was a player like Adolis Garcia go down with an injury. He has been spectacular this season, hitting .244/.322/.494 with an American League-leading 100 RBIs. However, if there were some prospect that could fill Garcia's shoes, it would be Evan Carter.

Carter was a surprise pick in the second round of the 2020 MLB Draft. Not many organizations had him on their radar, as he attended just a few showcases, and his senior season was cut short due to the pandemic.

The Rangers believed in his upside, as they think he is a true five-tool player. He can hit for power, has elite speed, possesses a great glove, and a strong and accurate arm.

He has the capabilities to play all three outfield positions but will likely stick to center, where he is comfortable. His elite speed makes him a vacuum out in the outfield.

Fans should be excited to see what the future has in store for Carter.