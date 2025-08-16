  • home icon
  Evan Carter's wife, Kaylin, sets couple goals with romantic sushi date in Toronto before cheering on Rangers star at the ballpark

Evan Carter’s wife, Kaylin, sets couple goals with romantic sushi date in Toronto before cheering on Rangers star at the ballpark

By Krutik Jain
Published Aug 16, 2025 05:34 GMT
Evan Carter’s wife, Kaylin, sets couple goals with romantic sushi date in Toronto before cheering on Rangers star at the ballpark. Credit: Kaylin

Texas Rangers outfielder Evan Carter arrived at the baseball capital of Canada, in Toronto, to begin a three-game series against one of the top teams in the American League, the Toronto Blue Jays. Carter was joined by his wife, Kaylin, on the trip as she shared beautiful snapshots on their arrival in Ontario.

On Friday, ahead of the first game of the series against the Blue Jays, Kaylin shared a glimpse into the couple’s time in Toronto. Her social media story showed a snapshot of the iconic CN Tower followed by a romantic sushi dinner date in the city, complete with plated rolls and a cozy evening atmosphere. She captioned the story:

“Dinner date with @evancarter last night for the off day 🤍.”
Kaylin's next update came from Rogers Centre, home of the Blue Jays, where she was back in the stands cheering on her husband. She posted a photo of the stadium with Carter’s No. 32 highlighted.

Kaylin's Instagram story

Evan Carter and Kaylin tied the knot on Dec. 17, 2022 and have been together since middle school.

"Married my middle school sweetheart on December 17, 2022💍🤍 This will forever be the most special day of my life! I love you always, husband! @evanjcarter11," she wrote in their wedding post.
Despite Kaylin cheering, Evan Carter and Rangers fell short against Blue Jays

While Kaylin and other wives and girlfriends of Rangers stars cheered Texas from the stands, Evan Carter and Co. came up short in a tight game.

The Rangers took an early 3-0 lead in the second inning, thanks to Kyle Higashioka's three run home run against Chris Bassitt. Five innings later, the Blue Jays responded with a two-run home run from Alejandro Kirk against Rangers reliever Robert Garcia.

The Rangers reacted strongly with a two-run home from Marcus Semien, as they extended their lead to 5-2. However, in the eighth inning, the Blue Jays started with Bo Bichette's RBI single, followed by Daulton Varsho's RBI walk and Kirk's go-ahead two-run home run to take a 6-5 lead.

The Rangers were unable to tie the game in the ninth inning as Jeff Hoffman secured the win for Toronto.

Edited by Bhargav
