The Arizona Diamondbacks lost Game 4 to the Texas Rangers on Monday, but Evan Longoria feels confident about their chances in this World Series. Following an 11-7 loss to the Rangers, the Dbacks face an elimination game on Wednesday at Chase Field as they look to keep the World Series alive.

Longoria, who didn't feature in Game 4, spoke to media about why should Dbacks win this World Series.

"Why not, why not us,?" he said. "My wife would say to me forever now, 'why not now,' so why not us? We have got this mentality the whole year and we've come this far, so why not us?"

The Rangers lock horns with the Dbacks on Wednesday at Chase Field, where they will look to lift the World Series for the first time.

The Dbacks, meanwhile, will be disappointed with their performance in Game 4, where they gave up 11 runs off 11 hits, including a costly error from Christian Walker.

That error from the first baseman could have major implications on the result, as the regular double play wouldn't have allowed an otherwise five-run third inning.

Evan Longoria's 2023 postseason stats

In January this year, the Diamondbacks signed the 38-year-old third baseman to a one-year, $4 million contract to provide veteran leadership. He previously played in the World Series for the Tampa Bay Rays, who lost to eventual champions, the Philadelphia Phillies, in 2008.

Evan Longoria has hada a below-average outing this postseason. He's hitting .156 batting average with seven hits, four RBIs and three runs scored in 15 games.

The four-time All-Star will likely suit up for the Dbacks in Game 5 at Chase Field with the first pitch set at 8:03 p.m. ET at Chase Field.