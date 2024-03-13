"Even if they sign Blake Snell, they'll struggle" - Michael Kay thinks Yankees won't make playoffs if they lose Gerrit Cole for whole season

Reigning AL Cy Young Award winner Gerrit Cole underwent an MRI on his right elbow, which is currently an unspecified injury, as Yankee nation awaits a conclusive prognosis of their righty ace. Manager Aaron Boone expressed his apprehension that Cole doesn't seem fit to play for New York on the opening day of the 2024 MLB season:

"It's probably going to be a couple of days until everybody weighs in on it." - Aaron Boone on Gerrit Cole's undiagnosed elbow strain

MLB analyst Michael Kay recently voiced his doubts and the alarming signs for the Bronx Bombers if they were to lose their pitching phenomenon for the entirety of the 2024 season. He went on to claim that the Yankees would be in great trouble if this came true, and no new signing could replace the stature that Gerrit Cole possesses in the New York bullpen:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"But if you lose Cole, the ace of your staff for any significant amount of time, all of a sudden you have to wonder how much of the 19 games can they make up. So, I said this yesterday, if they have lost Cole for the whole season and I am not saying that's the case but I think it's not good, I just don't know how bad it is.

"If they lose Cole for the whole season, they [Yankees] struggle no matter what deal they make and even if they sign Blake Snell, they will struggle to make a Wildcard spot." - Michael Kay on the scare for the Yankees losing their ace for the entirety of the 2024 season.

Expand Tweet

The Yankees organization has started debating who will start on Opening Day on March 28 against the Houston Astros, according to manager Aaron Boone. Nestor Cortes, Marcus Stroman and Carlos Rodon are the internal choices to fill in the shoes of Cole. Prior to this, Gerrit Cole, 33, started four Opening Day games in a row after joining the Yankees in December 2019.

Gerrit Cole's injury scare might force Yankees to look for alternative signings before the 2024 season

Gerrit Cole's right arm elbow strain is still undiagnosed, as the Yankee faithful are hoping nothing shows up in the MRI reports, but if New York were to lose their ace before Opening Day, then the Bronx Bombers might be looking at some credible targets like Blake Snell in the free agency or blockbuster trade deal for White Sox ace RHP Dylan Cease.

The Yankees' interest in both Snell and Dylan Cease has reignited due to Cole's injury scare, and New York is already trying to bury their demons from last season. Starting without your No. 1 starting pitcher would be disastrous for any ballclub, and if this should happen, then the Yankees will likely push for other alternatives to stay competitive next season.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.