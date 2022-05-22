"Even though it's an individual statistic, you need people driving you in" - Mike Trout reaches another career milestone, joins the likes of Alex Rodriguez

Mike Trout and the Los Angeles Angels faced off against the Oakland Athletics in an American League West division game. The Angels won by a score of 5-3 and have improved to 25-17 on the season, 1.5 games behind the Houston Astros for first place in the AL West.

"Trout scores his 1000th career run!!" - @ Bally Sports West

While the Angels and Mike Trout were victorious last night, Trout also scored the 1,000th run of his career and reached yet another milestone in his illustrious Hall of Fame career.

Rhett Bollinger @RhettBollinger Mike Trout reached another milestone, becoming the second #Angels player to score 1,000 runs. It came in a 5-3 win that snapped a four-game losing streak: mlb.com/angels/news/mi… Mike Trout reached another milestone, becoming the second #Angels player to score 1,000 runs. It came in a 5-3 win that snapped a four-game losing streak: mlb.com/angels/news/mi…

"Mike Trout reached another milestone, becoming the second #Angels player to score 1,000 runs. It came in a 5-3 win that snapped a four-game losing streak:" - @ Rhett Bollinger

Mike Trout spoke to Angels beat reporter Rhett Bollinger on what it means to achieve the milestone.

"Even though it's an individual statistic, you need to have people driving you in. So I have to give it up for my teammates." - Mike Trout on his 1,000th career run via Rhett Bollinger

Trout joined two all-time greats with this achievement. Trout became just the third player in MLB history to score at least 1,000 runs, 300 home runs, and 200 stolen bases by the age of 30. Trout joined Willie Mays and Alex Rodriguez as the only three to ever accomplish such a feat.

This is just another achievement to add to Trout's already Hall of Fame career.

Mike Trout and Los Angeles Angels snap four-game losing streak

Oakland Athletics v Los Angeles Angels

The Los Angeles Angels snapped a four-game losing streak after defeating the Oakland Athletics by a score of 5-3. Michael Lorenzen got the start for the Angels and went six innings and allowed zero earned runs. Lorenzen improved his record to 5-2 with a 3.05 ERA.

Frankie Montas got the start for the Athletics but only managed to go 1.2 innings after getting injured from a line-drive that struck him in the hand.

"LOOK OUT what a play by Frankie Montas!" - @ FOX Sports: MLB

Despite the great play made by Montas, he would leave right after this as the Athletics announced it was due to an issue in his hand.

The game remained scoreless going into the bottom of the fifth inning before Luis Rengifo homered on a fly ball to left field off A's pitcher Adam Kolarek.

Talkin’ Baseball @TalkinBaseball_ Luis Rengifo breaks the scoreless tie with his first home run of the season! Luis Rengifo breaks the scoreless tie with his first home run of the season! https://t.co/fKwRq8WJgp

"Luis Rengifo breaks the scoreless tie with his first home run of the season!" - @ Talkin' Baseball

The Angels added two more runs in the sixth inning to make it a 3-0 game before Andrew Vazquez belted out a two-run homer to extend the lead to 5-0. The Angels pitching staff then held off a late Oakland comeback to hold on by a score of 5-3.

