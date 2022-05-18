"Every quarterback I have ever met is out to prove they can hit a home run off of any pitcher" "Did that thing come down?" - Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen smashes a ball at a charity softball home run derby, MLB Twitter loves every moment of it

It might be a little unsual to see an NFL superstar make the headlines of an MLB post, but Buffalo Bills star quarterback Josh Allen just shook up MLB Twitter when he took part in a charity softball home run derby and hit some absolute nukes.

Jomboy Media @JomboyMedia Bills quarterback Josh Allen hits BOMBS Bills quarterback Josh Allen hits BOMBS https://t.co/R06KIxmzJL

The charity softball event took place at Sahlen Field in Buffalo, New York, where the Toronto Blue Jays played during the 2020 COVID MLB season. The event raised over $200,000. The money raised was then donated to Allen's teammate Micah Hyde's foundation. The 10,000 person capacity stadium was filled to the brim with supporters.

Josh Allen definitely gave the people in attendance a show to remember, and fans were in awe of his performance. Professional athletes often like to test their abilities in different sports on the biggest stage, and Josh Allen did not disappoint at all. As seen above, Allen absolutely ripped a softball down the left field line into the left field stands. This is more than impressive on its own, but when you factor that a softball is much harder to hit farther then a baseball, you can see why MLB Twitter was in shock.

MLB Twitter fan reactions

Tom House 〽️ @tomhouse Mike Ranelli @realMikeRanelli @tomhouse I was at Camden Yards last night. A reliever popped up in the pen and started waving his hands wildly. My kids immediately recognized the Tom House warmup we do at every practice. Major street cred for Dad! @tomhouse I was at Camden Yards last night. A reliever popped up in the pen and started waving his hands wildly. My kids immediately recognized the Tom House warmup we do at every practice. Major street cred for Dad! When kids see they’re doing the same thing that Big Leaguers and NFL QBs are doing, it’s such a powerful connection and moment that they are on the right path! twitter.com/realmikeranell… When kids see they’re doing the same thing that Big Leaguers and NFL QBs are doing, it’s such a powerful connection and moment that they are on the right path! twitter.com/realmikeranell…

This fan talks about how Josh Allen's performance is inspiring for young athletes. Many children look up to professional athletes, and to see Allen hit bombs like a MLB player while being an superstar NFL quarterback definitely motivates young kids to continue playing sports.

This fan, after seeing Jomboy Media's Twitter post, responded by asking if the ball Allen hit had landed yet. Allen hit an absolute moonshot, and the ball is not even seen landing in the video!

Veronica R. Chiesi Brown @vchiesibrown @gmfb @PSchrags You should have seen Josh Allen throw a softball from the outfield to first base yesterday in Micah Hyde's charity softball game! He isn't losing strength in the off season!! @gmfb @PSchrags You should have seen Josh Allen throw a softball from the outfield to first base yesterday in Micah Hyde's charity softball game! He isn't losing strength in the off season!!

This fan is talking about, along with Allen's hitting performance, he was throwing rockets during the event as well. They were also impressed by how he has kept his strength up during the NFL offseason.

John Petro @johncpetro @litttlesnappy The video of Josh Allen at the plate in the charity softball game was one of the highlights of my day. @litttlesnappy The video of Josh Allen at the plate in the charity softball game was one of the highlights of my day.

After seeing Josh Allen's performance, this fan said it was the highlight of their day. I am sure it was the highlight of many people's days after it happened!

Sabrina @gardinier79 Listen.... I didn't think I could love two sports so much at once until I watched the @BuffaloBills play softball. I'm burnt, dehydrated, and so so happy. Thank you @micah_hyde @JoshAllenQB and all the #BillsMafia that made that so much fun! Listen.... I didn't think I could love two sports so much at once until I watched the @BuffaloBills play softball. I'm burnt, dehydrated, and so so happy. Thank you @micah_hyde @JoshAllenQB and all the #BillsMafia that made that so much fun! https://t.co/hBuwzf3W0m

This fan was in attendance for the homerun derby and was estatic to see the show that Allen put on. They said that Allen's preformance has never made them love two sports at once like this before. It is always exciting to see fans from different sports come together and enjoy things like this!

In response to the video, this fan even wants Allen to join their Beer League softball team! This is absolutely hilarious!

Nate Wolfe @nateaches



I won’t make more of it than it is, but it was appreciated.



Oh and Today’s charity softball game with the @BuffaloBills was a needed moment of levity and distraction for many.I won’t make more of it than it is, but it was appreciated.Oh and @JoshAllenQB hit 2 HRs and is the best QB in the league. Today’s charity softball game with the @BuffaloBills was a needed moment of levity and distraction for many.I won’t make more of it than it is, but it was appreciated.Oh and @JoshAllenQB hit 2 HRs and is the best QB in the league.

The fan in this tweet discussed how Allen really brought the community of Buffalo together after the tragic shooting. It just goes to show how MLB and sports can really bring communities together during tough times.

The smoke show that Josh Allen put on during the charity event had MLB Twitter in awe this week. It was also much needed after the tragic mass shooting in Buffalo's East Side neighborhood. Sports bring communities together during tough times, and this is a terrific example of that.

