"Every reporter needs to grill Tony endlessly" "We are BEGGING" - Chicago White Sox fans plead with top brass to fire Tony La Russa and Frank Menechino after loss to Kansas City Royals

The Chicago White Sox look like a broken team, and their supporters are starting to sound like a broken record.

Following their 6-4 defeat to the Kansas City Royals today, White Sox fans continued to utter the same rallying cry - "La Russa OUT, Menechino OUT".

It’s been one step forward and two steps back for the White Sox this season. They seemed to be on the brink of turning a corner, winning five games in a row between Aug. 12th and 16th.

Since then, they have lost twice to the Astros; their first loss was a respectable 3-2, but the second was a 21-5 embarrassment. Those results were followed up by a series-split against the Guardians; a 5-2 loss and a 2-0 win.

Tonight’s game against the Royals was a rescheduled fixture from April. As has often been the case this season, the White Sox gave themselves a mountain to climb from the get go.

Tony La Russa made the bizarre call to let Michael Kpoech start, even though it was apparent that he wasn’t feeling 100%. That decision turned out to be a disaster. After 19 pitches, Kopech left the field with what the White Sox described as “knee soreness”.

Ben Mohr @benjamin_mohr @whitesox Turning wins into losses. Of all the bad losses this year, this one was the worst. Every reporter needs to grill Tony endlessly on why kopech threw to 4 batters. Only question I'd ask over and over until he just left the podium. Or variation of it. @whitesox Turning wins into losses. Of all the bad losses this year, this one was the worst. Every reporter needs to grill Tony endlessly on why kopech threw to 4 batters. Only question I'd ask over and over until he just left the podium. Or variation of it.

Salvador Perez, Michael Massy, and Ryan O’Hearn hit RBI singles to give the Royals a commanding 4-0 lead after the first inning.

Andrew Vaughn’s RBI single and Elvis Andrus’ two-run RBI reduced the deficit to 4-3 in the fourth. Andrus scored a game-tying RBI double in the seventh, raising the hopes of their fans to believe that maybe after all, the White Sox did have some fight in them.

Any chance at a comeback quickly evaporated. The Royals took the lead off of reliever Joe Kelly, who hit Massey and Taylor back-to-back to start the eighth.

Chris Derry @cderry @whitesox In the 8th inning, Joe Kelly hit a batter on 2 pitches, hit a batter on 1 pitch, then gave up a single. LaRussa: Better keep him in! He's warmed up now! @whitesox In the 8th inning, Joe Kelly hit a batter on 2 pitches, hit a batter on 1 pitch, then gave up a single. LaRussa: Better keep him in! He's warmed up now!

O’Hearn singled to load the bases before rookie Drew Waters scored the go-ahead run. MJ Melendez’s sac fly made it 6-4, and the Royals held on to the lead.

Chicago White Sox fans want hitting coach Frank Menechino out alongside La Russa

Since last Monday, the Chicago White Sox have hit one home run - the lowest in the division. In the same duration, they have hit 47 singles; only three teams have registered more. It’s no surprise that fans want hitting coach Frank Menechino to leave alongside La Russa.

Jonny C @JonnyC18 @whitesox Lets see, injury, LaRussa mismanagement, horrible signing blowing up in their face, zero power and a ground ball singles approach due to Menechino...everybody really teamed up on this one @whitesox Lets see, injury, LaRussa mismanagement, horrible signing blowing up in their face, zero power and a ground ball singles approach due to Menechino...everybody really teamed up on this one

Sox Suck @NbaDoug82 @whitesox This team is a joke, Fire Tony and Menechino now!!!!! It's obvious this whole little experiment was a failure and before the rebuild becomes a total failure they need to fire TLR and Menechino. Both have destroyed the once promising White Sox and turned them into a joke. @whitesox This team is a joke, Fire Tony and Menechino now!!!!! It's obvious this whole little experiment was a failure and before the rebuild becomes a total failure they need to fire TLR and Menechino. Both have destroyed the once promising White Sox and turned them into a joke.

Apparently, the White Sox have been sending emails to their fans regarding season tickets for the upcoming season. Given their current state of affairs, we understand the lack of interest among fans.

The loss puts the Chicago White Sox four games behind the AL’s final Wild Card spot. There is very little to no indication that they are going to bridge that gap. If anything, the deficit looks likely to increase. For the AL Central pennant, they are three games behind the division-leading Guardians.

