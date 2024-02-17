"Every single day he keeps getting better" - Dodgers' Dave Roberts shares his thoughts on Shohei Ohtani's 'ahead of schedule' progression

Shohei Ohtani has been the center of attention in LA ever since he signed a whopping 10-year, $700 million deal with the Dodgers. On Friday, the two-way phenom engaged in another batting practice, and it seems like he will be available to go out as DH on Opening Day.

Manager Dave Roberts is pleased with Ohtani's progress and shared his thoughts in a post-training interaction with SportsNet LA:

"I am expecting him to take some swings today but he might not," Roberts said. "Yesterday he stood in on the machine but I think it was for us just to get him in there with Alex and another righty.

"I think even he wants to ramp things up and simulate it as much as he can and today's a big step in getting him to face a pitcher."

When a reporter asked Roberts about his progress and whether he would make it to Opening Day, the manager said:

"I think he's a lot further along than any of us expected. He has worked very hard and diligently, so he's ahead of schedule. What that means is that when he plays in a Cactus League game, we will know the answer. Just seems like every single day he keeps getting better and feels real good."

Dino Ebel's assessment on Shohei Ohtani after engaging in BP

Dodgers third base coach Dino Ebel was in awe after he engaged with Shohei Ohtani for batting practice. He noted how efficiently he was laying off pitches and making towering drives that rarely dipped below 100 mph exit velocity:

“He’s just so strong,” Ebel said. “I threw away, homer. I threw middle, homer. I threw middle-in, homer. He had a purpose with every swing he took. … Every pitch had like a game-speed swing.

“That was impressive. Exit velocity had to be through the roof today. Probably every time he hits, it’s like that.”

As per the Dodgers camp, Ohtani is ahead of schedule and is expected to feature in the Seoul Series against the San Diego Padres.

