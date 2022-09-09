"Every single guy that walks in this clubhouse is going to get the job done and do their job" - Aaron Judge on the confidence he has in Yankees teammates during clutch moments

Aaron Judge has carried the New York Yankees on his back this season. Leading the league in most offensive statistics, the slugger is closing in on Roger Marris' American League home run record. Aaron Judge hit his 55th home run of 2022 in Game 1 of the doubleheader against the Minnesota Twins yesterday. This brings him within seven homers of Marris' 61.

Judge has carried the Yankees to an 83-54 record and first place in the AL East. They hold a five-game lead over the Tampa Bay Rays with only a month left in the regular season.

After a doubleheader sweep of the Twins yesterday, it seems this New York club has found its footing again. They put up five-plus runs in each of those games. Until yesterday, they hadn't scored five runs combined in their first three games of September.

The offensive spark is just what this team needs. Though they started the season as the first team to win 60 games, they've struggled at the plate since. Everyone but Aaron Judge, that is. It hasn't shaken the confidence Judge has in his teammates to step up and perform in big moments.

"We're the New York Yankees. When we walk out there, got the pinstripes on, wearing the NY, every single guy that walks in this clubhouse is going to get the job done and do their job" - Aaron Judge

Judge was asked if he felt that his teammates could provide the offense when opposing teams take the bat out of his hands. As the unofficial captain of the New York Yankees should, he has full confidence in the guys around him.

"We won these two today and I got intentionally walked a couple of times," Judge said.

"Izzy sends a slam." - New York Yankees

In Game 2 of the doubleheader against the Twins, the Yankees managed to put up seven runs while Judge was walked three times. They put up their best offensive game of the month without Judge's bat. This had to give this team some fire that they can get the job done when Judge's bat out of the game.

Aaron Judge and the New York Yankees need to separate themselves from the Tampa Bay Rays in their upcoming series

The Yankees need all the momentum they can get as they prepare for one of their most important series of the season. They start a three-game set against the Rays on Friday. With only a five-game lead, every game will be must-win.

