Trevor Bauer on widespread ball doctoring in 2020: "Every team's pitchers cheat, technically, by using foreign substances" 

By Oindrila Chowdhury
Modified Nov 21, 2022 09:47 PM IST
Trevor Bauer of the Los Angeles Dodgers throws the first pitch in the first inning against the San Francisco Giants at Dodger Stadium on June 28, 2021 in Los Angeles, California.
Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer is known for calling the spade a spade. In January 2020, he openly claimed that illegal substances are widely used in the MLB for ball doctoring in a Bleacher Report interview.

When interviewed, Bauer asked whether Houston Astros pitchers were involved in cheating, referring to the 2017 sign-stealing cheating scandal. He explained how pitchers in every MLB team technically cheat by utilizing foreign substances. He said:

"Every team's pitchers cheat, technically, by using foreign substances."
Back in 2020, Trevor was playing with the Cincinnati Reds before signing a 3-year, $102M contract with the Los Angeles Dodgers.

In 2021 Trevor Bauer was investigated by MLB for ball doctoring

Los Angeles Dodgers v San Diego Padres
Surprisingly, just one year after his interview with Bleachers' Report, Trevor Bauer was investigated by MLB for using foreign substances on balls in April 2021.

Bauer quickly took to Twitter to call the claims "desperate and deceptive clickbait headlines."

"Balls from every other pitcher being taken out of play in literally every other game this season are? Also lol to @MLB who already has "sources" talking to gossip bloggers about a supposedly confidential process a week into the season."
"Balls from every other pitcher being taken out of play in literally every other game this season are? Also lol to @MLB who already has “sources” talking to gossip bloggers about a supposedly confidential process a week into the season." - Trevor
"Lol, always fun reading desperate and misleading clickbait headlines from national gossip bloggers."
"Lol, always fun reading desperate and misleading clickbait headlines from national gossip bloggers." - Trevor Bauer

MLB also sent a notification to 30 teams in March 2021 regarding monitoring Statcast data to see if pitchers were using foreign substances on baseballs.

Edited by Kanav Seth
Be the first one to comment
