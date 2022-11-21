Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer is known for calling the spade a spade. In January 2020, he openly claimed that illegal substances are widely used in the MLB for ball doctoring in a Bleacher Report interview.

When interviewed, Bauer asked whether Houston Astros pitchers were involved in cheating, referring to the 2017 sign-stealing cheating scandal. He explained how pitchers in every MLB team technically cheat by utilizing foreign substances. He said:

"Every team's pitchers cheat, technically, by using foreign substances."

SportNewsBuzz @Sportnewsbuzz Trevor Bauer on Astros Cheating Scandal, PEDs, Top Quotes from B/R AMA dlvr.it/RNFbsW Trevor Bauer on Astros Cheating Scandal, PEDs, Top Quotes from B/R AMA dlvr.it/RNFbsW

"Trevor on Astros Cheating Scandal, PEDs, Top Quotes from B/R AMA." - SportsNewsBuzz

Back in 2020, Trevor was playing with the Cincinnati Reds before signing a 3-year, $102M contract with the Los Angeles Dodgers.

In 2021 Trevor Bauer was investigated by MLB for ball doctoring

Los Angeles Dodgers v San Diego Padres

Surprisingly, just one year after his interview with Bleachers' Report, Trevor Bauer was investigated by MLB for using foreign substances on balls in April 2021.

Bauer quickly took to Twitter to call the claims "desperate and deceptive clickbait headlines."

Trevor Bauer (トレバー・バウアー) @BauerOutage thumbs up y’all keep killin it! 🏻 🏻 🏻 balls from every other pitcher being taken out of play in literally every other game this season are? Also lol to @MLB who already has “sources” talking to gossip bloggers about a supposedly confidential process a week into the seasonthumbs up y’all keep killin it! balls from every other pitcher being taken out of play in literally every other game this season are? Also lol to @MLB who already has “sources” talking to gossip bloggers about a supposedly confidential process a week into the season 😂😂😂 thumbs up y’all keep killin it! 👍🏻👍🏻👍🏻

"Balls from every other pitcher being taken out of play in literally every other game this season are? Also lol to @MLB who already has “sources” talking to gossip bloggers about a supposedly confidential process a week into the season." - Trevor

Trevor Bauer (トレバー・バウアー) @BauerOutage Lol always fun reading desperate and misleading clickbait headlines from national gossip bloggers. To translate fake journalist speak for y’all, “It’s unclear whether” = “I can’t be bothered to look into this cuz it doesn’t fit my narrative.” 🤷🏻‍♂️🤷🏻‍♂️ wonder where the articles about Lol always fun reading desperate and misleading clickbait headlines from national gossip bloggers. To translate fake journalist speak for y’all, “It’s unclear whether” = “I can’t be bothered to look into this cuz it doesn’t fit my narrative.” 🤷🏻‍♂️🤷🏻‍♂️ wonder where the articles about

"Lol, always fun reading desperate and misleading clickbait headlines from national gossip bloggers." - Trevor Bauer

MLB also sent a notification to 30 teams in March 2021 regarding monitoring Statcast data to see if pitchers were using foreign substances on baseballs.

Poll : 0 votes