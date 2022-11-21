Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer is known for calling the spade a spade. In January 2020, he openly claimed that illegal substances are widely used in the MLB for ball doctoring in a Bleacher Report interview.
When interviewed, Bauer asked whether Houston Astros pitchers were involved in cheating, referring to the 2017 sign-stealing cheating scandal. He explained how pitchers in every MLB team technically cheat by utilizing foreign substances. He said:
"Every team's pitchers cheat, technically, by using foreign substances."
"Trevor on Astros Cheating Scandal, PEDs, Top Quotes from B/R AMA." - SportsNewsBuzz
Back in 2020, Trevor was playing with the Cincinnati Reds before signing a 3-year, $102M contract with the Los Angeles Dodgers.
In 2021 Trevor Bauer was investigated by MLB for ball doctoring
Surprisingly, just one year after his interview with Bleachers' Report, Trevor Bauer was investigated by MLB for using foreign substances on balls in April 2021.
Bauer quickly took to Twitter to call the claims "desperate and deceptive clickbait headlines."
"Balls from every other pitcher being taken out of play in literally every other game this season are? Also lol to @MLB who already has “sources” talking to gossip bloggers about a supposedly confidential process a week into the season." - Trevor
"Lol, always fun reading desperate and misleading clickbait headlines from national gossip bloggers." - Trevor Bauer
MLB also sent a notification to 30 teams in March 2021 regarding monitoring Statcast data to see if pitchers were using foreign substances on baseballs.