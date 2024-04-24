"Every time you adapt to something, there is a cost" - Yankees ace Gerrit Cole not ruling out pitch clock as reason for uptick in pitching injuries

In 2023, Gerrit Cole of the New York Yankees demonstrated no difficulties in adjusting to the new pitch clock. However, the ace has identified the feature as a possible factor contributing to the surge in pitching injuries.

Recently, ESPN conducted widespread interviews with pitchers to try and determine some of the factors behind the proliferation in pitching injuries. Among the aces who laid some of the blame at the hands of the pitch clock was Gerrit Cole, who said:

"It is something that we have to adapt to. And every time you adapt to something, there is a cost. I can't sit here and show you exactly what the data is that says what exactly the cost is"

Cole's convictions were echoed by a plethora of other pitchers, including Max Fried, Drew Smyly and New York Mets closer Adam Ottavino. According to these pitchers, the added stress of delivering in time for the pitch clock only adds to the pressure of pitching with ever-increasing voracity.

According to research from Jon Roegele, some 35% of active MLB pitchers have undergone reconstructive elbow surgery. The figure represents a 10% increase from 2017. This year, big names like Shane Bieber and Spencer Strider of the Atlanta Braves have had their seasons terminated due to injuries of this kind.

A known critic of the pitch clock, Gerrit Cole has also had his season impacted by injury, with elbow issues set to keep him sidelined for at least another month. Last season, the New York Yankees ace went 15-4, posting a league-best 2.63 ERA to win the first Cy Young Award of his career.

Gerrit Cole seeks to be game-ready again soon

Although the off-field directions supplied by Cole from the bench this season, there can be no denying that his value to his team stems from his time on the mound.

Recently, Yankees manager Aaron Boone gave an optimistic indication on Cole's condition, telling the New York Post:

"Pretty aggressive in where he’s been throwing — I don’t necessarily think it means he’s getting on the mound immediately. It may be sometime next week. But I know at least so far in the process and how he’s done and how it’s going is encouraging"

With adjustments in mind, there are likely to be several more before Gerrit Cole can once again be ready for action.

