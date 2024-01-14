“Everybody is entitled to a bad year" - Cardinals president Bill DeWitt III reflects on team's poor performance in 2023 season

The St. Louis Cardinals have built an aura of uncertainty around them over the past few years. The team has consistently outdone itself against the odds but with a disappointing 2023 season, the expectations seem to have changed in their ranks.

Cardinals president Bill DeWitt III has acknowledged the approach they have taken over the years. But a mostly optimistic fanbase saw their team record a 71-91 season in 2023, coupled with offield problems like that of Tyler O'Neill's benching. This is the club's first losing record in the 21st century.

Speaking about the will to change their fortunes at the club's annual Winter Warm-Up fundraiser event, DeWitt III, the son of Cardinals chairman and managing partner Bill DeWitt Jr., said he hopes for the team to have a better 2024 season where they can bounce back and be competitive in the NL Central again.

“Everybody is entitled to a bad year now and again. We just had ours. Now, if we have another bad year, OK, yeah, that starts to feel like a trend," DeWiit said (via Clutch Points).

Major changes brought about by the Cardinals front office this offseason

After a poor season, there was a need for the St. Louis Cardinals to have an overhaul of their entire pitching staff. The franchise has since shown a renewed urgency in getting some good and credible arms to bolster an otherwise weak rotation.

The Cardinals were able to acquire American League Cy Young runner-up Sonny Gray and a bullpen arm in veteran Andrew Kittredge. Gray has backup from strong prospects like Jordan Walker and Masyn Winn who reassert the franchise's mentality of trusting the youth.

The Cardinals are trying to avoid back-to-back losing years with a full season of games since 1958 and 1959 when Stan Musial covered first base. Fans would be hoping for the Cards to avoid that and bring back some life into the games at Busch Stadium.

