"Everybody says I run like a lizard" - Red Sox star Jarren Duran laughs off memes mocking his 'crappy running form'

In spite of his team's disappointing finish to the season, Jarren Duran has thrived for the Boston Red Sox in 2024. The outfielder was named to his first All-Star team, led the American League in doubles and triples, and was named to the MLB All-Second Team.

During the All-MLB Awards at The Cosmopolitan in Las Vegas, Duran shared a lighthearted interview with former softball player and media personality Kaitlin Maniscalco. The latter is the host of The Gameday's The Hot Corner.

The Red Sox outfielder was asked how fast he could run a 40-yard dash. Duran then stated that he has yet to be timed on the said dash but has been clocked doing the 60-yarder. Maniscalco rebutted Duran's statement by saying that he should try. The 28-year-old countered with a funny response:

"I think my running for is too crappy to break a record...everybody says I run like a lizard."

Duran further added that he's always on the receiving end of jokes when it comes to his running style.

"I get memes all the time from fans that I run like a lizard running on water," Duran added.

The outfielder was further asked by Maniscalco if he would rather run the bases with the bases glued to his hands or with a pebble on his shoe. Duran, of course, chose the latter:

"Actually I might fix my running form if I couldn't get my hands [like this]. But I'd probably do the pebble."

Jarren Duran's stellar 2024 campaign

Outfielder Jarren Duran is the sole representative of the Boston Red Sox in this year's All-MLB Awards after the outfielder was named to the All-MLB Second Team. The Red Sox remained in the hunt after finishing July with a 57-55 record but an underwhelming closing two months saw them fall out of contention.

Nonetheless, Duran has been a revelation in Beantown. He posted a slashline of .285/.342/.492 with an OPS of .834. He also led the league in doubles with 48, triples with 14, and at-bats at 671.

Jarren Duran's spectacular season merited him a trip to the All-Star game and recognition as one of the MLB's best outfielders.

