"Everybody wants him in Dodger blue come October" - Chris Taylor opens up on the possibility of Clayton Kershaw returning to Dodgers in 2024

The Los Angeles Dodgers are spending money like there is no tomorrow. From signing the biggest sports deal with Shohei Ohtani, to the 12-year contract of Yoshinobu Yamamoto, they are making quite a wave this offseason.

But the team isn't done yet. Long-time ace and future Hall of Famer Clayton Kershaw still remains a free agent, and a return to LA is still a possibility.

Even though the team’s roster is loaded from top to bottom, they are still leaving the door open for the veteran to return. In a recent interview with Dodgers Nation, utility player Chris Taylor talked about Kershaw’s return to the team:

“That would be awesome. We all hope to have Kershaw back, he is in a little different scenario this offseason. I don’t think he is quite in a rush to make his decision. I think he is enjoying his offseason,” said Chris Taylor. “I wouldn’t be surprised if he made his decision even as the season was going on. Of course, I think everybody wants him in Dodger blue come October.”

In November, Kershaw underwent surgery to repair his glenohumeral ligaments and capsule of his left shoulder. While providing an update about his recovery through an instagram post, the player said he was hopeful of returning to the field at some point next summer.

The three-time Cy Young Award winner has played for the Dodgers for 16 seasons. Last season, Kershaw had a 13-6 record with a 2.46 ERA and 1.06 WHIP in 24 starts.

The Dodgers recently signed starter James Paxton to a one year deal

On Monday, the Los Angeles Dodgers officially announced the signing of starting pitcher James Paxton. The left-hander agreed to a one-year contract, which includes an $11 million salary, a $1 million opening day roster bonus and $1 million in performance incentives, as per MLB.com.

The 35-year-old has a history of injuries including herniated disc, back cyst removal and Tommy John surgery, limiting him to only six starts from 2020 to 2022. He returned in May 2023 and finished the season with a record of 7 wins, 5 losses, a 4.50 ERA and 101 strikeouts in 19 starts for the Boston Red Sox.

