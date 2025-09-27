  • home icon
  • “Everyone thinks it’s Tylenol” – Lance Lynn's wife Dymin reacts to fans mistaking her for taking drugs

"Everyone thinks it's Tylenol" – Lance Lynn's wife Dymin reacts to fans mistaking her for taking drugs

By Chaitanya Prakash
Modified Sep 27, 2025 07:43 GMT
Lance Lynn's wife Dymin reacts to fans mistaking her for taking drugs

Former St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Lance Lynn's wife, Dymin, is known for her social media interactions with fans. However, Dymin shared a bizarre interaction on Friday.

Dymin shared an Instagram story on Friday, showing off her fresh nail paint. She captioned the post with three white dots, which were interpreted differently by her followers.

(Image source - Instagram)
(Image source - Instagram)
"Excuse my spray tan, I'll be pretty tomorrow, Dymin said in her Instagram story. "I've just got three messages like back to back to back about my last post because I was trying to show my nails and I put like like polka dot emojis, and everyone thinks it's Tylenol.
"Some of the messages were like, 'Don't do it, tough it out,' and I'm like, 'Why? I'm so confused.' So yeah, they were emojis they're not Tylenol. I don't even know what to say about that."

Earlier this year in April, the former World Series winner called time on his 13-year MLB career. Lance announced his retirement on his wife's "Dymin in the Rough" podcast.

"Baseball season is upon us and I’m right here on the couch,” Lynn said to Dymin. “That is where I’m going to stay … I’m officially retiring from baseball.”

Lance Lynn's wife Dymin acknowledged Carlos Rodon and wife Ashley's charity work

The former All-Star pitcher graced the New York Yankees pitcher Carlos Rodon's foundation's Willow Gala earlier this month. Dymin and Lance posed with the Rodons at the event.

Dymin praised Carlos and Ashley Rodon for the work they were doing through their foundation:

"Endlessly in awe of the work @ashleyrodon @rodonfoundation has poured into creating such a meaningful night. Your heart and vision are changing lives & thank you for making Lance dress up. This might be the last fancy date night have before my husband is summoned to woods."

Despite retiring from baseball, the former All-Star pitcher remains connected to the sport as he often shares his insights on his wife's podcast.

Chaitanya Prakash

Chaitanya Prakash

Chaitanya Prakash is an editor who covers US Sports at Sportskeeda. His first brush with sportswriting was in 2012 when the greatest football manager of all time, Sir Alex Ferguson, bid farewell to the beautiful game.

Although having started out professionally as a cricket writer in 2022, Chaitanya's curiosity and indiscriminate interest in all sports in general eventually introduced him to America's favorite pastime.

While Chaitanya's favorite player from the current crop is the dynamic Venezuelan Ronald Acuna Jr., his all-time favorite, however, is Pedro Martinez, for his self-belief and consistency. He also rates Jose Bautista's iconic bat flip in 2015 as his favorite moment in baseball history.

Chaitanya specializes in reporting on technical aspects of the game or analyzing patterns behind specific plays. He also likes pondering over players' self-assessments following the conclusion of a game as it helps him get an idea of how they think about the sport in general.

When not cheering for his favorites across sports, Chaitanya likes being transported to the past through a good war documentary or a historical documentary in general.

