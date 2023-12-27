"Everything he does is evaluated" - Former Angels manager Joe Maddon talks about Shohei Ohtani's thought process in documentary

Two-way phenom Shohei Ohtani is one of the most celebrated players in Major League Baseball. His two-way skills are second to none, and over the years, he has received a lot of praise from baseball fans.

On November 17, ESPN Films released a documentary on Ohtani's career, titled "Shohei Ohtani: Beyond the Dream." The documentary is about in-depth interviews with the reigning AL MVP and takes a look at his illustrious career.

Former LA Angels manager Joe Maddon, who had a closer look at his career, had many positives about Ohtani in the documentary. The former manager admitted that Ohtani was very respectful to his fellow players and coaches.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"He (Ohtani) observes everything," Maddon said in the ESPN documentary. "He weighs everything that comes in his direction. So as a manager, you better understand from the beginning, he is not going to come. He is never going to be disrespectful, ever. But everything that you say to him, he is going to take it in and evaluate. And aging its due respect to whomever, whoever his manager is.

"And I am here to tell you, I don't know if he is going to admit it; there's times he would disagree whether it was me or somebody else. But he will keep it to himself."

"He listens to everything, he sees everything, just like he does in the game of baseball, he takes it all in. He never speaks too quickly. He never speaks fast. It's very evaluated. Everything he does is evaluated," Joe Maddon added on Shohei Ohtani.

A bit about Shohei Ohtani's ESPN documentary

The documentary takes viewers through Shohei Ohtani's humble beginnings in Japan, the start of his baseball career with the Hokkaido Nippon-Ham Fighters, and finally making it to the MLB, playing for the LA Angels.

Ohtani reflects on his career to date throughout the documentary, including how he opted to play for the Angels, how he came up with his now-famous dream board, what it was like to win the 2023 World Baseball Classic with Japan, how he overcame injuries, and so much more.

The documentary from ESPN Films will be available exclusively on ESPN+ beginning November 17.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.