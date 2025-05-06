"Everything that was great about Derek Jeter is great about Aaron Judge" - When Alex Rodriguez shared his honest thoughts on Yankees slugger

Former New York Yankees slugger Alex Rodriguez has long been a fan of Aaron Judge. Rodriguez has been high on him since he started to make a name for himself after the 2013 MLB draft.

Judge has become one of the best hitters the sport has seen and the Bronx Bombers' captain. He is doing nearly everything right, which has made him a fan favorite, even among fans of other teams.

During a June 2023 interview with SiriusXM, Rodriguez revealed what he thought about the two-time AL MVP.

"He is Derek Jeter 2.0," Rodriguez said. "You know, everything that was great about Derek is great about Aaron Judge. He's 6'7". 280 lbs, less than 10% body fat. He runs well, he throws well. He is a good hitter with power."

Rodriguez compared Judge to Derek Jeter, which is a huge compliment. He added that Judge would have been a player that the late George Steinbrenner would have loved.

"He's the perfect package and then he's Madison Avenue worthy," Rodriguez said. "He's a guy that the late George Steinbrenner would have been absolutely in love with."

Judge is the epitome of what Steinbrenner was trying to put on the field during his time in the game: All-Star players who can change the game both on and off the field.

Aaron Judge still has work to do if he wants to surpass Yankees' greats like Alex Rodriguez and Derek Jeter

New York Yankees - Aaron Judge (Photo via IMAGN)

The New York Yankees have won more World Series than any other team in MLB history. Many judge players each season on whether they have won the big trophy at the end of the year.

Derek Jeter was a five-time World Series champion before hanging up his cleats, while Alex Rodriguez has won one. This is the only thing that is hanging on Aaron Judge's shoulders.

Judge was close last season, but he and the Yankees were no match for the LA Dodgers. However, they have gotten off to a good start this season, despite missing some key players.

The 2025 season could be the campaign for this club, but with the talent spread across the sport, it will not be an easy fight.

