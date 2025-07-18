“Everything Shohei Ohtani says is news” - MLB insider heaps high praise on Dodgers two-way superstar and his impact in baseball 

Shohei Ohtani's cultural impact on the MLB has been massive. The Los Angeles Dodgers superstar has opened the league to the Japanese market like no Asian superstar before. His craze in his home country has been noted through various publications that cover every step of his life. Despite the immense aura behind the two-way player, Ohtani has always kept a soft demeanor in front of the media. Initially, with the LA Angels, the media scrutiny was restricted as the Halos weren't contenders. However, after his massive $700 million, 10-year contract with the LA Dodgers, it was always expected for Ohtani to gain more spotlight, especially from LA reporters. One of them, Sportsnet LA's Kirsten Watson, recently opened up about Ohtani on the &quot;Rodgers &amp; D Marco Show&quot;, hosted by ESPN. According to Watson, there is no difference in how reporters approach the generational player. She noted how he has always used an interpreter despite knowing English, knowing the magnitude of his words. &quot;Yeah, I don't know. He's just a regular old guy,&quot; Watson said. &quot;Yeah, super nice, really funny actually. He speaks English very well, I understand, of course, with using a translator. &quot;His, anything he says, just the level in which, or I guess the magnitude and where it goes is huge. Yes. So, of course, just feel it with more being comfortable using a translator.&quot; Watson added on the impact caused by Ohtani amongst the Japanese media in Los Angeles. &quot;There are people who are paid just to cover Shohei Ohtani. They're not paid to cover the Dodgers. They're not paid to cover Major League Baseball. They are paid to cover Shohei Ohtani. &quot;Everything he says is news. He is a really good teammate because he recognizes that if he puts attention on a specific player, they're going to swarm that player to get the story from him. So that part is super interesting,&quot; she added. This take, coming from someone like Kirsten Watson, who regularly covers the Dodgers during the regular season, is testament to the 31-year-old's reputation. Watson is the sideline reporter for the Dodgers and during the offseason, covers the NFL's Los Angeles Rams. Shohei Ohtani unveils cover of new children's book featuring dog Decoy While he continues to showcase his two-way prowess on the field, Ohtani has taken up a new venture. He unveiled a sports picture book for children, written by Michael Blank with illustrations from Fanny Liem. It features his dog Decoy and is titled, &quot;Decoy Saves Opening Day.&quot; The Japanese superstar posted a few snaps of the book's cover alongside Decoy on Instagram. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostDecoy, or Dekopin in Japanese, is a Kooikerhondje. Ohtani is close to his furry friend and has been accompanied by Decoy to plenty of LA Dodgers games, having even thrown out a first pitch before.