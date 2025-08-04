"Everything he touches turns to gold" - 8x All-Star breaks down the last-minute MLB deal that turned into a win

MLB analyst and eight-time All-Star John Smoltz made his feelings known on this year's trade deadline. The one move he believes is an out-and-out winner is the Houston Astros' trading for their former infielder Carlos Correa from the Minnesota Twins.

Correa, who made it known that he won't waive his no-trade clause if the move doesn't involve him going back to Houston, goes back to the Astros, with whom he won the 2017 World Series title. The Twins received left-handed pitching prospect Matt Mikulski plus cash in exchange for Correa.

On Justin Verlander's brother Ben Verlander's Flippin Bats podcast, Smoltz was appreciative of owner Jim Crane for always being in the center of such big moves. The Hall of Fame pitcher views this move from Houston as savvy and bold, given that all the other teams were more persuasive for pitching arms at the deadline.

"Correa going back to Houston," Smoltz said (12:10). "Jim Crane is one of the most shrewd and great owners in our sport, and everything he touches turns to gold, for the most part.

"He knows when it seems like to push the throttle and when to come off the gas. And I think that was a great move for a ballclub that is again kind of in the Milwaukee situation from a surprise standpoint. I don't think anyone thought they could have a five-game lead or four-game lead, whatever it is."

Smoltz further analyzed how Houston benefits from having Correa back on a far reduced salary than the one they might have given a few years back when he was a free agent.

"Bringing him back under those numbers, reduced from where he probably wouldn't have signed four years ago, three years ago, whatever it is, I was like, 'There he goes again,'" Smoltz added. "He just made a really, really good move to help his ballclub offensively."

How trading for Carlos Correa benefits Houston?

Carlos Correa going back to his old stomping ground could signal a new wave of energy within the Houston Astros clubhouse, which suffered injuries to key bats like Yordan Alvarez and Isaac Paredes.

The Astros needed a player who could replace Paredes at third and also a spark in offense. Correa was a perfect fix and the Astros made the move without giving up a lot. Though Correa has exclusively played shortstop in his career, he's ready to shift to third base, which would also mean Jeremy Pena will return to shortstop.

Even from a financial perspective, the fact that the Twins have agreed to cover $33 million of his salary means that Correa didn't come at a high cost. He's on a long-term deal (six years, $200 million contract with vesting options) and will be under team control through the 2028 season.

It remains to be seen if Correa's return to Houston ends up in a World Series title this fall.

