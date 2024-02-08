“Everywhere we go, there’s always a ‘Beat LA’ chant” - Dodgers’ Max Muncy believes team’s success is the reason for villain narrative 

It would not be an exaggeration to say that the Los Angeles Dodgers are among the franchises that have won in the 2024 offseason so far. They have spent more than $1 billion until now, accumulating a superstar roster.

The other teams must be wary of the Dodgers for the upcoming season, considering them a threat. In a recent Foul Territory podcast episode, the team’s infielder Max Muncy was asked about the competitive challenges the Dodgers are likely to face in the games.

“I figured you guys were gonna bring that up. You know Mookie tossed that out there. Yeah, I will just leave Mookie’s quote alone. But I mean I will say everywhere we go, there is always a 'Beat LA' chant. I don't know if they're doing that chant for other teams,” said Max Muncy.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

“So it's something that we're kind of used to. I think it kinda comes with the territory having the success that we have had, you know be in the market that we are, I think teams who just wanna beat us.”

Expand Tweet

Recently, outfielder Mookie Betts said (via USA Today) that every game against the Dodgers will feel like the World Series. The Dodgers have been labeled as the villains of baseball by a section of fans due to their high spending and acquisitions of players such as Shohei Ohtani, Yoshinobu Yamamoto, Tyler Glasnow, and James Paxton.

The team’s 2024 season is going to be tough, as they are being acknowledged as strong competition because of their formidable lineup. They have set high expectations both for themselves and their fans.

The Dodgers have been criticized in the offseason, with some saying that they are trying to buy the championship and others acknowledging their ambition and talent.

Dodgers bringing back longtime ace Clayton Kershaw for his 17th season

The Los Angeles Dodgers have reportedly brought back their longtime franchise ace Clayton Kershaw, as reported by MLB Network insider Joel Sherman. Kershaw will come back for his 17th season in the major league but isn’t expected to be available to pitch anytime soon due to his shoulder surgery.

Expand Tweet

The star left-hander is considered one of the best pitchers in baseball history and has several achievements to his name. He is a 10-time All-Star, a former NL MVP, and a three-time Cy Young Award winner with a lifetime 2.48 ERA and 157 ERA+, which ranks him second among the pitchers with at least 1000 innings.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.