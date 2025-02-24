Ex-Braves manager shares real reason he never saw Freddie Freeman as a future star

Former Atlanta Braves manager Fredi Gonzalez recalled the time when he thought Freddie Freeman wouldn't do well. He revealed his relationship with Freeman during an appearance on David Sampson's podcast.

Contrary to what Gonzalez believed, Freeman went on to succeed in every facet of life. He is a proud husband to Chelsea, father to three kids, Charlie, Max and Brandon and is already a two-time World Series champion, hoping to add more as he continues his career with the Dodgers.

On Sunday, Gonzalez talked about meeting Freeman over the summer and the big hug they shared. He also talked about why he thought the presence of former infielder Dan Uggla could impact Freeman's future with the Braves.

"I saw Freddie Freeman in Los Angeles this summer, and I gave him a big hug," Gonzalez said (28:33 onwards). "I told him, 'First of all, I’m glad your son was okay with the disease he had.' Then I said, 'Freddie, there were a couple of times during that first year—because, you know, Dan Uggla was on that club—when I didn’t think you were going to make it. And here you are, a father of three, a grown man, a tremendous baseball player, a tremendous father, and a husband.'

"If you remember our man Dan Uggla—one of the best of the best—I love him. But there were times I wasn’t sure if Freddie was going to make it, and now, 15 years later, he’s doing well for himself."

Freddie Freeman once sided with Fredi Gonzalez amid backlash from organization

Nine years ago, the Braves started the season on a rough note, going 7-20. At the time, Fredi Gonzalez was managing the team. The disastrous start paved the way for rumors to start coming that the Braves should be firing him. Amid the intense backlash, first baseman Freddie Freeman came out in support of his manager.

"I don't know if it's fair to put it all on him, because he's not a player," Freeman told David O'Brien of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. "We're the 25 guys that got to go out there and play every day, and we're obviously not playing to our capabilities. And to say that's Fredi's fault is unfair, in my opinion."

However, Freeman's vote of confidence wasn't enough as the reports turned out to be true and Gonzalez was eventually let go on May 17, 2016, following a 9-28 start.

Gonzalez did several coaching jobs around the league, including with the Miami Marlins and the Baltimore Orioles. He last served as the Orioles coach, but in Oct., the club confirmed that Gonzalez won't return for the 2025 season.

