  Ex-Braves star Mike Foltynewicz's wife Brittany makes shocking domestic abuse allegations: From bloody scar while pregnant to life-threatening texts

Ex-Braves star Mike Foltynewicz’s wife Brittany makes shocking domestic abuse allegations: From bloody scar while pregnant to life-threatening texts

By Mike Rose
Modified Mar 05, 2025 18:56 GMT
Ex-Braves star Mike Foltynewicz&rsquo;s wife Brittany makes shocking domestic abuse allegations: From bloody scar while pregnant to life-threatening texts
Ex-Braves star Mike Foltynewicz’s wife Brittany makes shocking domestic abuse allegations: From bloody scar while pregnant to life-threatening texts

Brittany Wortmann, the wife of former MLB pitcher Mike Foltynewicz, on Instagram on Tuesday shared photos and text messages suggesting serious domestic abuse allegations within their relationship. The evidence she posted appeared to include life-threatening text messages and a picture of a bloody scar from when she was pregnant.

In an effort to document Foltynewicz's actions throughout their rocky marriage, Brittany has publicly shared their private struggles.

"Pregnant with Banks. Still have the scar on my eyebrow," Brittany posted on Instagram.
Brittany IG (Source: Instagram/@b.folty)
Brittany IG (Source: Instagram/@b.folty)
"Had Oreo cookies thrown (prob 90 MPH) at me 9 months pregnant with Banks."
Brittany IG (Source: Instagram/@b.folty)
Brittany IG (Source: Instagram/@b.folty)

The evidence of abuse and hostility continued in a series of messages from Mike Foltynewicz to Brittany, with her interpretations superimposed over them.

"What I'm not putting up with in 2025! I have been harassed EVERY SINGLE DAY of my marriage," Brittany wrote. "All my sh*t is in storage, we have no real home. Couldn't be a better time to start over. Only problem is I have to go back to AZ to finish this sicko."
Brittany IG (Source: Instagram/@b.folty)
Brittany IG (Source: Instagram/@b.folty)
"He'll drag you around by your hair in front of kids multiple times. But yeah hell, I probably never will be able to prove," she wrote.
Brittany IG (Source: Instagram/@b.folty)
Brittany IG (Source: Instagram/@b.folty)
Brittany IG (Source: Instagram/@b.folty)
Brittany IG (Source: Instagram/@b.folty)

Brittany Wortmann previously accused Mike Foltynewicz of abuse and infidelity

Brittany Wortmann accused Mike Foltynewicz, who played for the Houston Astros, Atlanta Braves and Texas Rangers between 2014 and 2020, of domestic abuse and adultery in a long-winded Instagram post in 2022.

In it, she wrote that she was "no longer with her husband" and "made the difficult decision to separate after years of abuse and discovering his long hidden adultery."

Brittany IG (Source: Instagram/@b.folty)
Brittany IG (Source: Instagram/@b.folty)
"You can be the perfect wife and mother but you can't change who people really are," Brittany wrote.

She equated her marriage with Mike Foltynewicz as "living in a nightmare" and said it was "extremely tough to navigate herself and children through."

Edited by Joseph Schiefelbein
