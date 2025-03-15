Ex-Chicago Cubs hurler Kyuji Fujikawa steals the spotlight with jersey swap ahead of Tokyo Series exhibition game

All eyes were on former Chicago Cubs pitcher Kyuji Fujikawa ahead of the Tokyo Series exhibition game between the Northsiders and NPB's Hanshin Tigers. Fujikawa, who was representing the Tigers, swapped jerseys with Chicago skipper Craig Counsell ahead of the first exhibition game of the season's curtain-raiser.

After starting his playing career for Hanshin in 1999, Fujikawa made his MLB debut in 2013 for the Chicago Cubs. In October 2024, he was named as the Tigers' skipper — one of the youngest among the crop of NPB managers.

"From one Cub to another. Hanshin Tigers Manager Kyuji Fujikawa played with the Cubs in 2013-2014." - @ Cubs

Fujikawa's Tigers and Counsell's Cubs are set to tussle on Saturday at the historic Tokyo Dome in Tokyo, Japan, as a part of the 2025 Tokyo Series.

Kyuji Fujikawa made a name for himself in NPB as one of the league's best relievers. He was a five-time All-Star, a two-time Central League Most Valuable Setup pitcher and a Central League Most Valuable Closer.

After peaking in the East, Fujikawa took his talents stateside when he agreed a two-year deal with the Chicago Cubs in 2012. Although he had an injury-ridden start to the league in 2013, he appeared in 15 games the next year.

The reliever's stint in Chicago ended after posting a 5.04 ERA with two saves and a 1-1 record in 27 appearances. He transferred to the Texas Rangers but struggled in two appearances, ending his MLB career.

He headed back to his native Japan as a part of the Kochi Fighting Dogs before returning to the Hanshin Tigers ahead of the 2016 season.

Shota Imanaga teaches Chicago Cubs teammates the value of respect

Ahead of their highly anticipated showdown against the reigning champion Los Angeles Dodgers, the Chicago Cubs spent time bonding and acclimatizing themselves in Japan. The team partook in some ceremonies and celebrations before getting back to the business on-field.

In one of the events they attended, starter Shota Imanaga shared his thoughts about the customs and traditions the team should be aware of in Japan.

“We are in Japan, and Seiya and I are Japanese. If you have any questions about Japan, feel free to ask us. But when you do, show us respect - a nice, big bow will do before asking,” said Imanaga.

Contrary to his usual humorous and bubbly persona, Imanaga spoke in a more serious tone as he said that his teammates should follow the custom of bowing now that they are in Japan.

