Ex-Cubs All-Star predicts how Alex Bregman’s potential move to Wrigley Field could shape top prospect Matt Shaw’s career path

Among the many teams interested in signing third baseman Alex Bregman are the Chicago Cubs, who reportedly are in discussions with the third baseman's camp for a potential four-year deal.

The Cubs already have brought several of his teammates from the Houston Astros this offseason. This includes outfielder Kyle Tucker and closer Ryan Pressly.

Former Cubs All-Star Ryan Dempster finds the Cubs as the best place for Bregman to come if not Houston.

"I think that's somebody they have obviously targeted and had conversations with— just like many other teams have," Dempster said on MLB Network. "I think Chicago is a place Alex Bregman would love to play, if not returning to Houston. And if that move comes to fruition, it really solidifies the Cubs as the frontrunner in the NL Central."

Dempster also highlighted that bringing in Bregman will allow Craig Counsell to take it slowly with up-and-coming prospect Matt Shaw.

"If you go out and get a guy like Bregman, it also gives Matt Shaw a little more time to develop and mature," Dempster added. "But at the same time, Craig Counsell has said that Shaw is going to get every shot and every opportunity right now to be the Cubs' starting third baseman on Opening Day."

Latest on Cubs pursuit of Alex Bregman

On Sunday, during the preseason's first press conference ahead of spring training, Cubs president of baseball operations Jed Hoyer was specifically asked if they will be signing Alex Bregman this offseason.

"Unclear," Hoyer said. "I think you always look for opportunity, but right now we're going to focus on the guys we have in camp. That’s the plan."

This was a rather cryptic reply, with no clues on what to make out of here. But the Cubs are reportedly the frontrunners to sign Bregman alongside the Boston Red Sox and the Detroit Tigers.

When asked about Bregman, the Cubs starter Matthew Boyd said:

"Whatever clubhouse he walks into he’s going to make that team better. The guy’s a winner. Everyone would tell you that."

It remains to be seen if Bregman signs with the Cubs and joins the likes of Kyle Tucker and Ryan Pressly there.

