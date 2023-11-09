David Ross was stunned by the hire of Craig Counsell. The Chicago Cubs had Ross as their manager but opted to hire Counsell for an MLB-high contract, and it shocked the world and Ross. He's trying to take the high road, according to Bob Nightengale, but he has admitted a little frustration.

Ross said via Tallahassee Democrat:

“I think the thing that comes over me is that I am extremely thankful for the opportunity, to be honest."

He continued, thanking everyone for the chance to get his first managing job with the team he played for:

“There was a lot of people who worked really hard alongside me. ... I am really thankful for the four years I got, coming from zero coaching experience to getting the chance to manage such a great organization that has impacted my life in a great way."

He finished by saying:

"There's great people there. I really don't have a whole lot negative to say, to be honest. I get mad from time to time but I have a lot to be thankful for.”

It was a big surprise to see the Cubs go after the ex-Milwaukee Brewers skipper, especially since no one expected Ross to leave. He has been a member of this organization for a long time.

He won the World Series as a player in 2016 and was selected to replace Joe Maddon, who left the team in 2019. The Cubs had a decent year, contending for a Wild Card spot. Nevertheless, Cubs brass felt an upgrade was possible, calling Counsell one of the two best managers out there.

Chicago Cubs go from David Ross to Craig Counsell

Craig Counsell had been one of the longest-tenured managers in the sport, but he is now with a new team. He routinely had the Brewers playing their best and made the playoffs frequently.

David Ross was replaced

The Cubs appeared to be trending upwards with Ross at the helm, though it did take some time. However, they opted to try and speed things along by adding who they feel is a manager that can take them to a new level.