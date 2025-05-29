  • home icon
  • Baseball
  • MLB
  • Ex-Dodgers Chris Taylor adds fuel to Yankees World Series controversy with new comments 

Ex-Dodgers Chris Taylor adds fuel to Yankees World Series controversy with new comments 

By Jared "Bloomy" Bloom
Modified May 29, 2025 19:31 GMT
New York Yankees Slugger Aaron Judge &amp; Former Los Angeles Dodgers Slugger Chris Taylor
New York Yankees Slugger Aaron Judge & Former Los Angeles Dodgers Slugger Chris Taylor

Last season, Chris Taylor and the Los Angeles Dodgers faced off against the New York Yankees in the World Series. It was not much of a series as the Blue Crew made light work of the Bronx Bombers.

Ad

L.A. won the series in commanding fashion, winning it four games to one. Taylor was largely critical of how the Yanks played. In November, he stated the team had "s*** down their leg" after their fifth-inning meltdown in Game 5.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

The Yanks took a 5-0 lead in the fifth inning, only to see that lead disappear. Aaron Judge dropped a fly ball in the outfield, followed by an Anthony Volpe throwing error. Lastly, Gerrit Cole and Anthony Rizzo miscommunicate on a play at first, allowing a run.

Ad

Now, a few months afterward, Taylor is still backing what he said in November. He spoke with The Athletic on Wednesday, detailing his thought process on the harsh comments.

"Honestly," he said, "I don't think I was saying anything super critical, to me. I think if you would have asked them, they would have said the same thing. That's kind of how I felt about it,"
Ad

Chris Taylor does not believe what he said what that out of line. He even goes as far as to say that the Yankees would have said the same thing about their fifth-inning meltdown in Game 5.

"I didn't mean any offense by it. To me, it was just like, I was kind of stating the fact," he added.

Yankees captain Aaron Judge not offended by what Chris Taylor or the other Dodgers players said following WS

New York Yankees - Aaron Judge (Photo via IMAGN)
New York Yankees - Aaron Judge (Photo via IMAGN)

Aaron Judge was not offended by what Chris Taylor or some of the other Dodgers players said following the World Series. At the end of the day, his team did not perform, and this was the outcome.

Ad
"I didn't pay too much attention to it. They can say what they want. When it comes down to it, we didn't win. If you win, you can say what you want. We didn't win. we kind of just got to take it on the chin and prepare yourself for the next season" said Judge.

Judge and company put their head down and are now hungrier than ever after losing in the World Series. They will look to avenge their loss to the Dodgers last season in a three-game series over the weekend.

About the author
Jared "Bloomy" Bloom

Jared "Bloomy" Bloom

Twitter icon

Jared "Bloomy" Bloom is a journalist covering Major League Baseball at Sportskeeda and a former college baseball pitcher from Illinois, who just graduated with a Master's degree in Sport Psychology.

A writer with over 3 years of experience, Jared is consistently more concerned with quality than quantity, thoroughly checking multiple sources of information, and prides himself in being knowledgeable not just about MLB, but the game of baseball in general. He loves breaking down plays and game-changing moments, as well as looking closer into players' statistics.

Jared is a die-hard Chicago White Sox fan, and one of his earliest memories is seeing his great-grandfather, a huge Sox fan, in his rocking chair watching a game. Jared started playing from the age of 5 with his grandfather coaching him early on.

Jared loved Tim Lincecum for his quirky delivery and looked up to him as a role model when playing. His current favorite is Phillies star Bryce Harper, an exciting player who doesn't let injuries hold him back. Jared's favorite sports moment is Mark Buehrle's opening day between-the-legs glove flip to first base in 2010.

When he is not watching or writing about baseball, Jared can be found racing BMX at his local Rockford BMX track or coaching his local youth travel baseball team.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Jared "Bloomy" Bloom
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications