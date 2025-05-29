Ex-Dodgers Chris Taylor adds fuel to Yankees World Series controversy with new comments 

Last season, Chris Taylor and the Los Angeles Dodgers faced off against the New York Yankees in the World Series. It was not much of a series as the Blue Crew made light work of the Bronx Bombers.
L.A. won the series in commanding fashion, winning it four games to one. Taylor was largely critical of how the Yanks played. In November, he stated the team had "s*** down their leg" after their fifth-inning meltdown in Game 5.
The Yanks took a 5-0 lead in the fifth inning, only to see that lead disappear. Aaron Judge dropped a fly ball in the outfield, followed by an Anthony Volpe throwing error. Lastly, Gerrit Cole and Anthony Rizzo miscommunicate on a play at first, allowing a run.
Now, a few months afterward, Taylor is still backing what he said in November. He spoke with The Athletic on Wednesday, detailing his thought process on the harsh comments.
"Honestly," he said, "I don't think I was saying anything super critical, to me. I think if you would have asked them, they would have said the same thing. That's kind of how I felt about it,"
Chris Taylor does not believe what he said what that out of line. He even goes as far as to say that the Yankees would have said the same thing about their fifth-inning meltdown in Game 5.
"I didn't mean any offense by it. To me, it was just like, I was kind of stating the fact," he added.
Yankees captain Aaron Judge not offended by what Chris Taylor or the other Dodgers players said following WS
Aaron Judge was not offended by what Chris Taylor or some of the other Dodgers players said following the World Series. At the end of the day, his team did not perform, and this was the outcome.
"I didn't pay too much attention to it. They can say what they want. When it comes down to it, we didn't win. If you win, you can say what you want. We didn't win. we kind of just got to take it on the chin and prepare yourself for the next season" said Judge.
Judge and company put their head down and are now hungrier than ever after losing in the World Series. They will look to avenge their loss to the Dodgers last season in a three-game series over the weekend.