Ex-Dodgers pitcher Julio Urias enters no contest plea, receives probation & treatment program for domestic battery charge

On Wednesday, former Los Angeles Dodgers left-handed pitcher Julio Urias pleaded no contest to a misdemeanor domestic battery charge concerning his September arrest on alleged domestic violence, per Dodgers Nation.

According to a representative of the L.A. City Attorney's Office, Urias was placed on 36 months of summary probation and 30 days of community service in addition to a 52-week domestic violence counseling course.

Moreover, the 27-year-old must also pay a domestic violence fund charge, not possess any firearms, refrain from using force or violence, make compensation to the victim and comply with a protective order.

Other misdemeanor charges, including an additional offense of domestic battery against a spouse, cohabitant, fiance or date, as well as one count each of spousal battery, false imprisonment and assault, were dismissed.

Last year's incident was not the first time that Urias was involved in alleged domestic violence. The MLB suspended him for 15 days early in 2019, and the possible suspension in 2023 could make Julio Urias the first player to be barred twice under the same policy.

Julio Urias arrested in September for alleged domestic violence activity

In September, Julio Urias was arrested for an alleged domestic violence activity against his wife in the parking lot of BMO Stadium after an LAFC soccer match. An eyewitness saw the entire incident unfold as Urias was charged for injuring his spouse. However, the next morning, he was released on a bail amounting to $50K.

Investigation was carried out in the next three months before the authorities handed the case over to the L.A. District Attorney's Office on Dec. 11 with its findings. As per the chargesheet file, Urias forced his wife against a fence and "pulled her by the hair or shoulders."

However, the attorney's office didn't file felony charges, given that "neither the victim's injuries nor the defendant's criminal history justify a felony filing."

In April, five misdemeanor charges were filed against Julio Urias, four of which carried a potential one-year jail time.

Before the arrest, Julio Urias was on his way to become a free agent and sign a lucrative long-term deal. With the 2023 season concluded, Urias' association with the Dodgers came to an end, and now he's a free agent. Given the end of legal proceedings, the MLB is expected to close its investigation on the pitcher.

