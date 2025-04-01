Ex-Dodgers pitcher Lance Lynn announces retirement from MLB in shocking update with wife Dymin

Former MLB pitcher Lance Lynn announced his retirement. After an unsuccessful foray into free agency during the offseason, the pitcher has decided to call it a career after 13 seasons in the big leagues.

Lynn initially wanted to return but has since decided against it. The pitcher confirmed his plans on his wife Dymin's podcast on Tuesday, April Fool's Day. However, Lynn was not joking.

The former St. Louis Cardinals ace said:

"Baseball season is upon us and I'm right here on the couch. That is where I'm going to stay, so there's the update. I'm officially retiring from baseball right here, right now. There might be something fun around the corner, upcoming weekend, so stay tuned. But for Major League Baseball, I am done pitching."

When asked by his wife if he had any final words, he said simply to fans who had watched him for so long, "You're welcome." He finished by saying that he thoroughly enjoyed competing and hoped the fans enjoyed watching him compete.

The former Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher even said fans who rooted against him are welcome, citing the need for a villain.

Lance Lynn accomplished feat putting him in rare company

Lance Lynn has retired from baseball. Despite some teams having pitching injuries early on, Lynn has opted to stay at home with his family while baseball season rolls on without him.

Lance Lynn has called it a career (Imagn)

Just last year, the starter did something historic. On July 30, the St. Louis Cardinals star earned a win against the Texas Rangers. In doing so, he became just the 23rd pitcher to beat all 30 MLB teams.

Lynn played for quite a few of them himself. Aside from the Dodgers and Cardinals, Lynn spent time with the New York Yankees, Minnesota Twins, Rangers, and Chicago White Sox.

The 2024 season, in which he pitched for the Cardinals, was his second stint with the team. The pitcher had spent the first six seasons of his career with them. He recorded 143 wins and a 3.74 ERA for his career.

