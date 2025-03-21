Ex-Dodgers star Julio Urias suspended by MLB following second domestic violence policy breach

Back in September of 2023, Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Julio Urias was arrested. He was charged with felony domestic violence charges after an alleged altercation happened out at the BMO Stadium in Los Angeles.

Ad

He was booked and released on a $50,000 bond. He was then placed on administrative leave before he became a free agent after the 2023 season came to an end.

It will be some time before Urias touches a big-league mound again if he ever gets the chance. According to MLB insider Jon Heyman, Urias has now been suspended through the 2025 All-Star break.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Rob Manfred and the league completed their investigation into the matter. They found evidence that Urias violated MLB's Joint Domestic Violence, Sexual Assault, and Child Abuse Policy.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Video of the incident soon came out, and it was a major help to the police department and the league investigating the alleged crimes. The earliest he can return to MLB action is July 17.

In April, Urias was charged with five misdemeanors. One count of spousal battery, two counts of domestic battery involving a dating relationship, one count of false imprisonment, and one count of assault. He pleaded no contest to one domestic battery change, and the rest of the charges were dropped.

Ad

Julio Urias is the first MLB player to be suspended twice for violating the domestic violence policy

Los Angeles Dodgers - Julio Urias (Photo via IMAGN)

This is not the first time that ex-Dodgers pitcher Julio Urias has been in trouble with the law. In 2019, he was arrested after he allegedly shoved a female companion to the ground.

Ad

After that, he was asked to complete a 52-week domestic violence counseling program, among other things. He was then given a 20-game suspension by the MLB.

He is now the first player to have been suspended twice for violating the domestic violence policy. Urias will now likely have a hard time finding a job again in this league.

If a team were to sign him, the front office would likely experience a ton of blowback from its fanbase. Just look at Trevor Bauer's attempt to return to Major League Baseball after his legal issues.

This is unfortunate as Urias was one of the more elite left-handed pitchers at the time. During his eight years in L.A., he compiled a 60-25 record with a 3.11 ERA and 710 strikeouts on 717 innings of work.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback