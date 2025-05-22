Ex-Guardians pitcher marvels at Jacob deGrom turning back the clock this season for the Rangers

It has been quite the bounceback season for two-time Cy Young Award winner Jacob deGrom. Despite being one of the best pitchers of his generation, deGrom has had to overcome a number of significant injuries in order to return to the mound.

The veteran pitcher has not thrown more than 92.0 innings in a season since 2019, however the four-time All-Star has looked more and more like his former dominant self. While there will likely always be health concerns about Jacob deGrom moving forward, the 36-year-old has not only looked healthy but locked in so far this season for the Texas Rangers.

This is something that former Cleveland Guardians pitcher and MLB analyst Jensen Lewis spoke about on MLB Network Radio. Lewis raved about how incredible deGrom has been for the Rangers this season, saying that Jacob deGrom's 7.0 inning, 9 strikeout performance against the New York Yankees looked like his old-self again.

"For a guy that has had to deal with the injury bug the last handful of seasons, it feels like he is back, if yesterday is any indicator with the damp and cold conditions him hitting triple digits with regularity. That was a throwback deGrom to watch," Lewis explained.

After throwing only 10.2 innings in 2024, deGrom has turned back the clock, already throwing 58.0 innings this season, posting a 4-1 record with a 2.33 ERA, 62 strikeouts, and a 0.931 WHIP. If he can remain healthy all year long, it would be unsurprising to see Jacob deGrom in Cy Young Award conversations when all is said and done.

Jacob deGrom and the Texas Rangers have surprisingly been one of the most effective pitching staffs this season

The Texas Rangers have been inconsistent at the plate, to say the least, with stars such as Marcus Semien, Adolis Garcia, and Joc Pederson have all been underwhelming. That being said, the team's pitching rotation has been surprisingly dominate, ranking tied for 3rd in Major League Baseball in terms of team ERA.

Thanks to bounceback seasons from the likes of Jacob deGrom, Tyler Mahle, and Patrick Corbin, as well as another strong year from Nathan Eovaldi, the Rangers pitchers have been excellent. Thanks to their talented, veteran arms, the Rangers have been able to remain in the playoff picture even though they have struggled on offense.

The Texas Rangers sit 3rd in the American League West with a 25-25 record, however if their lineup can turn it up and the rotation remains effective, it might only be a matter of time before they climb the standings.

