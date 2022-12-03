In January 2020, after news of the Houston Astros' electronic sign-stealing scandal hit the headlines, Dallas Keuchel, a former team pitcher made shocking allegations about the widespread use of illegal signs by six MLB clubs.

Back then, Keuchel played with the Chicago White Sox when he opened up about the 2017 sign-stealing scheme.

Apparently, Dallas Keuchel was the first Houston Astros player to publicly acknowledge the allegations. Here's what Keuchel said:

"I think first and foremost, apologies should be in order ... for everyone on the team. When the stuff was going on, it was never intended to be what it's made to be right now."

"When stuff comes out over the course of a big league ball season, it's always blown up to the point of, 'Oh, my gosh, this has never happened before."

He added how he wouldn't dig deep into the details but went onto mention that, at least, six teams were involved in the controversial sign-stealing scheme.

"I'm not going to go into specific details, but during the course of the playoffs in 2017, everyone was using multiple signs. For factual purposes, when there is no one on base, when in the history of baseball has there been multiple signs?

"There was probably six out of eight teams using multiple signs. It's just what the state of baseball was at that point and time. Was it against the rules? Yes, it was, and I personally am sorry for what has come about, the whole situation."

Nonetheless, Dallas Keuchel stated that the Astros did not have signs stolen at every game.

Houston Astros' scandalous sign-stealing scheme came to light in November 2019

World Series - Houston Astros v Los Angeles Dodgers - Game Seven

In November 2019, when former Astros pitcher Mike Fiers claimed that his team had used a centerfield camera to take catchers' signs in 2017, his allegations brought attention to the franchise's sign-stealing operation for the first time.

After the MLB penalized the team, making them pay $5 million, Houston Astros took a bold move to dismiss manager A.J. Hinch and general manager Jeff Luhnow in January 2020.

Despite the massive upheaval, the Astros, who won the World Series championship in 2017 over the Los Angeles Dodgers, were not stripped of their title. It consequently drew a lot of ire from the fans.

