"BRING BACK PICTURES; make instagram great again" - Dallas Keuchel's wife and MLB Broadcaster Kelly Nash inspires her Instagram fans with a stunning workplace picture

Broadcaster Kelly Nash treated her Instagram fans to a glimpse of her amazing workplace at the MLB Network studio in Secaucus, NJ.

In a new Instagram post, Nash posted a photo of herself in a stunning blue outfit, with the caption:

Nash is also the wife of Dallas Keuchel, a former World Series champion and current Texas Rangers pitcher. Dallas and Kelly got engaged in March 2021 after dating for two years and tied the knot in January 2022 at Silverleaf Country Club in Scottsdale, Arizona. The duo were private about their equation from the start, until Nash shockingly revealed that they were engaged in an Instagram post last year.

Dallas Keuchel playing for the Texas Rangers in September 2022

Keuchel made his debut in the MLB for the Houston Astros in 2012 and has since played for the likes of the Atlanta Braves (2019), Chicago White Sox (2020–2022) and Arizona Diamondbacks (2022). The Diamondbacks designated him for assignment this July after which he signed a minor league deal with the Rangers.

Kelly Nash is head over heels in love with husband Dallas Keuchel

Since announcing her engagement, Nash has been active with posts with Keuchel on the social media platform. In June, she posted three photos in an Instagram carousel post of the couple's wedding day. Nash was seen wearing a white gown, while Keuchel wore a black tuxedo to complement the bride's dress.

In the caption for the post, Nash said that, to understand how much she loves her husband, he would have to reside in her heart. Earlier this April, Kelly Nash congratulated her husband after notching up his 100th career win with a cute picture at Hundred Acre Woods with their pet, Indy.

Keuchel also purchased a $2 million home in the Lake View neighborhood of Chicago with his wife. Keuchel is nearing the latter end of his career, while Kelly Nash has continued to impress as a host ever since joining in 2015. It is safe to say that the star couple have gone from strength to strength in their relationship with baseball, being pivotal in bringing them closer together.

