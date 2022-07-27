"Finally he's gonna play for a real Texas team" "Good lefties are always in demand" - Texas Rangers announce the signing of two-time All Star Dallas Keuchel, MLB Twitter passes verdict

The Texas Rangers have announced the signing of two-time All-Star and former AL Cy Young Award winner Dallas Keuchel. The veteran left-fielder has put pen to paper on a minor league deal.

Keuchel will be reporting to the Rangers’ Triple-A affiliate Round Rock Express later this week, just days after he was released by the Arizona Diamondbacks. That wasn’t the 34-year-old’s only pink slip this year, having been released by the Chicago White Sox earlier during the campaign.

"The @Rangers sign LHP Dallas Keuchel to a minor league contract. The 2-time All-Star and 2015 Cy Young Award Winner will report to Round Rock later this week, per @Evan_P_Grant." - Fox Sports: MLB

Dallas Keuchel started the year with the White Sox and made eight starts. He went 2-5 with a 7.88 ERA before being let go. He subsequently joined the Diamondbacks and made four starts, going 0-2 with a 9.64 ERA.

In total, Keuchel has compiled an 8.53 ERA (48 ERA+) and a 1.41 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 50 ⅔ innings this term.

Over the course of his 11-year-long career, Dallas Keuchel is 101-89 with a 3.92 ERA. While at the Houston Astros, he won the Cy Young Award in 2015. He earned his first All-Star Game call-up that year.

Two years later, Keuchel made the cut again. The Astros fans certainly haven’t forgotten him.

Keuchel spent the best days of his career with the Houston Astros, but that hasn’t stopped Texas Rangers fans from taking a cheap shot. The banter flowed both ways.

However, his pitching record since last year doesn’t make for good reading.

Last year with the Chicago White Sox, Keuchel posted an 83 ERA+ and a 1.61 strikeout-to-walk ratio across 32 appearances.

Since it’s only a minor league contract, fans will need to manage their expectations accordingly.

Keuchel is a low-risk addition who could potentially reap high rewards in case the Rangers need to call upon more options for their bullpen.

Postseason play possible for the Texas Rangers, but there is a small window of opportunity left

The Texas Rangers are a staggering 22 games behind the Houston Astros, who comfortably lead the AL West.

They are seven games behind in the wild-card race. They have now lost seven of their last 10 outings, including a 4-3 loss to the Seattle Mariners earlier today.

While the Rangers still have a small window of opportunity to make it to the postseason, those chances are slowly but surely fading with each passing week.

