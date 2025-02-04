Ex-Mariners star predicts Jackson Holliday’s home run tally quadrupling in 2025 season

  • home icon
Baltimore Orioles young sensation Jackson Holliday really struggled in his rookie year after being selected first overall in the 2022 MLB Draft. His first 10 games in the majors only resulted in two hits off 34 at-bats, forcing the Orioles to option him back to Triple-A.

He returned on Jul. 31 with a much better swing, but still, it wasn't anywhere near what was expected of him. He finished the year with .189/.255/.311/.565 in 60 games.

Heading into the 2025 season, eyes are once again on him to translate his splendid minor league hitting into the majors. With that in mind former Seattle Mariners star Harrold Reynolds has a big prediction for him.

"They’ve got a lot of young talent," Reynolds said on MLB Network. "I mean, you’ve got to expect that Jackson Holliday, who’s going to play every day at second, is going to put up better numbers than he did last year.
"Or, if he doesn’t, well—that’s not going to happen. He’s going to give you 20 home runs next year. Yeah, he’ll figure it out. He’s going to be a good player, so that’s like picking up a great trade."

Holliday could only hit five home runs last year. So, hitting 20 in 2024 would mean that he will quadruple his home run tally from last year.

Insider reports Jackson Holliday is not guaranteed second baseman in 2025

Given the roster at hand at the moment, Jackson Holliday is presumed to be the Orioles starting man on second base. He'll be surrounded by Ryan Mountcastle at first, Gunnar Henderson at shortstop and Jordan Westburg at third base.

However, according to Roch Kubatko of MASN, a lot depends on how Holliday performs in the spring. If he struggles, there is a good chance, his role in the starting lineup won't be guaranteed.

"Holliday will report to spring training as the favorite to win the second base job, but it's a competition. He probably can't afford to have a terrible camp with the team well-stocked in infielders, even after designating Emmanuel Rivera for assignment," Kubatko wrote.

