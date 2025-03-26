Ex-Marlins 1B shares feelings on Cam Smith's emotional call-up to Astros' Opening Day roster

Houston Astros right fielder Cam Smith is counting his stars in what led to a special moment on Tuesday. Manager Joe Espada called Smith's mother to make the special announcement.

Upon seeing his mother, Stephanie Hocza, arrive, Smith knew he had made the Astros' Opening Day 26-man roster. As his mother confirmed his promotion, it didn't take long for tears to roll out from his eyes.

On Wednesday, former Miami Marlins first baseman and MLB analyst Xavier Scruggs shared his heartfelt reaction to Cam Smith earning a spot on the Houston Astros’ Opening Day roster.

"First and foremost, he deserved to make this team," Scruggs said. "What he did in spring training—his focus coming in, his ability to hit to all fields, his understanding of the strike zone, his defensive acumen going from third base to the outfield—all of those things could have gone against him as a young player.

"But to see him excel and do the things he needed to do to earn this spot—and I'll say it again—he earned this spot on the Astros. This ain't no team that's not expecting to make the postseason. This is the Houston Astros."

Scruggs also reflected on how such moments bring to mind the sacrifices made by a player’s family.

"All those moments of playing catch, all those moments of extra batting practice, extra fielding—all of those things, it reminds you of the sacrifice that your family has taken," Scruggs said. "So to hear his mom be able to announce that for him and be in the room, that had to be the most joyous moment he's probably had in his life."

Cam Smith to play as starting right fielder in Astros opener

Not only has Cam Smith made the Opening Day roster, he is slated to start in right field on Thursday against the New York Mets at Daikin Park.

Smith, who wore the No. 90 jersey in spring training, will be getting the new No. 11 jersey for Opening Day.

Smith, who was picked 14th overall in 2024 by the Chicago Cubs, was part of the trade that saw outfielder Kyle Tucker leave Houston.

Cam Smith, who has played in 32 minor league games, became only the third drafted position player to make the Opening Day roster with the least experience in minor league/major league. Pete Incaviglia (0 games, 1986 Rangers) and John Olerud (6 games, 1990 Blue Jays) are the other two players.

The 2025 spring training was his first such experience, and he certainly made it count. He hit .342 with four home runs and 11 RBIs.

