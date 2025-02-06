Ex-Mets GM makes bold prediction on Logan Webb in light of Giants acquiring Justin Verlander for $15,000,000

San Francisco Giants ace Logan Webb posted another solid campaign last season after finishing as the runner-up for the National League Cy Young in 2023. The 28-year-old right-hander showed his trademark durability on the mound yet again after logging over 200 innings and leading the NL in starts for the second straight year.

Former New York Mets general manager Steve Phillips has predicted Logan Webb to become a more dominant pitcher this season following the arrival of three-time Cy Young winner Justin Verlander. The San Francisco Giants had signed the 41-year-old to a one-year, $15 million contract last month.

Phillips presently serves as an analyst for MLB Network. He shared his view on how Webb can benefit from having Verlander as his teammate this Wednesday.

"Webb sitting next to Verlander, I think, is huge for Webb," Phillips said. "I want them to be best friends. I want their lockers next to each other. I think Verlander can take his game to where there is some swing and miss.

"In the situations when you need the strikeouts, when he'd get a groundball, I think Verlander can help Webb in that way," he added. "I look for Webb to take his game to another level this year."

Webb earned his maiden All-Star game selection last year. He eventually topped the MLB with 33 starts and posted a 13-10 record with a 3.47 ERA.

Logan Webb placed at No. 50 on MLB Top 100 players

Logan Webb has made more than 30 starts s for the San Francisco Giants in each of the previous three seasons (Image Source: IMAGN)

MLB Network has recently been releasing its countdown of the top 100 players for the 2025 season, and Logan Webb was listed at No. 50 on the list on Wednesday. Former two-time All-Star southpaw Al Leiter explained why the San Francisco Giants ace is not counted among the elite starting pitchers despite being a highly efficient performer on the mound.

"A lot of groundballs, not a ton of strikeouts," Leiter said on MLB Network. "What does he do? He gets the ball. He gives a ton of innings. Always around that 200 mark."

Despite being a workhorse on the mound, Webb largely relies on making soft contact and inducing groundballs for his outs. Webb has averaged just 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings over the last two years, but he has also recorded three complete games, including two shutouts during this span.

