Ex-Mets GM places responsibility on Aaron Judge, Cody Bellinger, and Yankees hitters amid Gerrit Cole's absence

Former New York Mets general manager Steve Phillips (1997 to 2003) declared that every member of the New York Yankees offense would have to produce more runs to win now since Gerrit Cole and Luis Gil will be unavailable for long periods.

On Monday, the Yankees announced that their ace Gerrit Cole would undergo Tommy John surgery and thereby miss the entire 2025 campaign. Meanwhile, the team already sidelined Luis Gil for three months earlier this month.

Steve Phillips presently serves as an analyst and is the host of The Leadoff Spot for MLB Network Radio on Sirius XM. He voiced his thoughts about the repercussions on the New York Yankees' lineup with Gerrit Cole and Luis Gil being out of their starting rotation.

"Austin Wells is going to have to produce. [Cody] Bellinger is going to have to produce. Jasson Dominguez is going to have to produce. [Oswaldo] Cabrera at third base is going to have to produce," he said. "Jazz Chisholm is going to have to be hot coming out of the gate. [Anthony] Volpe is going to have to take his game to another level, offensively."

"[Paul] Goldschmidt needs to produce. He can't be the guy from St. Louis last year," Phillips added. "... And then [Aaron] Judge needs to be Judge, because they need run production to protect the lack of run prevention with the loss of two key starting pitchers."

Gerrit Cole won the Cy Young Award with the Yankees in 2023, while Luis Gil is the reigning American League Rookie of the Year.

Yankees GM remains coy on trade move for Gerrit Cole replacement

Gerrit Cole will miss the entire 2025 campaign for the Yankees (Image Source: IMAGN)

The New York Yankees are likely to add a new starting pitcher to their rotation following the long-term absence of Cole and Gil. Yankees' general manager Brian Cashman indicated they might bring up someone from within the organization rather than make a trade before the start of the season.

"We'll obviously rely on what we have and explore what's outside at the same time," Cashman told reporters on Monday. "At this time of year, it makes it difficult." "We'll just evaluate what's available and at this time of year, it's very little available. Normally, more significant opportunities don't exist until the trade deadline."

San Diego Padres duo Dylan Cease and Michael King and Seattle Mariner right-hander Luis Castillo are three top pitchers who have been rumored to move away from their present teams this offseason. 2022 National League Cy Young winner Sandy Alcantara of the Miami Marlins could also be a potential target for the New York Yankees after successfully returning from Tommy John surgery.

