Ex-Mets GM proposes strategy for Blue Jays on Alex Bregman, Pete Alonso, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. following $15,500,000 Max Scherzer signing

The Toronto Blue Jays have been reportedly linked with free-agent bats over the last few weeks to strengthen the hitting order. But the Jays made a surprise addition to the rotation by signing three-time Cy Young winner Max Scherzer on Thursday.

The veteran ace reportedly signed a one-year, $15.5 million deal, adding depth to an experienced Blue Jays rotation featuring Kevin Gausman, Chris Bassitt and José Berríos.

Former New York Mets general manager Steve Phillips reflected on the signing of Scherzer, who is Scott Boras' client like Alex Bregman and Pete Alonso, also linked with the Blue Jays. Phillips feels that the Jays could sign one of Alonso or Bregman this offseason.

During his conversation with Jay Onrait on TSN, Phillips proposed a strategy for the Blue Jays with star slugger Vladimir Guerrero Jr.'s extension. He said (1:30 onwards):

"With Scherzer's signing, It makes me think they're going to get one of the two (Alex Bregman or Pete Alonso) at least, and if the Vladimir Guerrero Jr. negotiations are not going well, go get Bregman and Alonso and if he can't sign Vladdy, then trade him and go and get young controllable pieces in return.

"Whether that's another outfielder, whether that's another young pitcher, whether that's a future potential infielder, line yourself up for 2025 and beyond. And so it's going to be very interesting to see what the next move is, but I expect there to be another move, at least adding one more bat to the Blue Jays lineup.

Blue Jays reportedly close to extending Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

The Blue Jays had tabled an extension offer for Vladimir Guerrero Jr., who is heading into the final year of his contract in 2025. However, the All-Star slugger rejected the initial offer, seeking a contract worth more than $400 million.

While the Blue Jays have been linked with Alex Bregman and Pete Alonso over the last few weeks, the team is reportedly progressing in their extension talks with Guerrero Jr.

According to MLB insider Hector Gomez the Blue Jays are closer in their offer for the four-time All-Star.

"Talks between the #BlueJays and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. are progressing satisfactorily regarding a possible contract extension. The Jays are getting closer to what Vladdy Jr. is looking for," Gomez wrote on X.

If the Blue Jays successfully extend Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and sign one of either Bregman or Alonso, they could be contending for a playoff spot after an underwhelming season last year.

